Festival of Lights kicks off today at Craig Ranch Park

Here is one way to get into the holiday spirit.

Today - the Festival of Lights kicks off at Craig Ranch Park.

TODAY - THE FESTIVAL OF LIGHTSKICKS OFF AT CRAIG RANCH PARK.MILLIONS OF LIGHTS WILL BESYNCHRONIZED TO HOLIDAY MUSIC.YOU WILL ALSO GET TO MEET SANTA - BUT YOU MUST STAY SIX FEETAPART.GENERAL ADMISSION IS 15DOLLARS.A PORTION OF THE PROCEEDS WILLBENEFIT OPPORTUNITY VILLAGE.THE FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS WILL RUNTHROUGH JANUARY 9




