Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indiana WR Ty Fryfogle goes off for 218 receiving yards, three touchdowns vs. Ohio State

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Indiana WR Ty Fryfogle goes off for 218 receiving yards, three touchdowns vs. Ohio State

Indiana WR Ty Fryfogle goes off for 218 receiving yards, three touchdowns vs. Ohio State

Indiana Hoosiers WR Ty Fryfogle continued his dominant season against the Ohio State Buckeyes with 218 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Indiana WR Ty Fryfogle goes off for 218 receiving yards, three touchdowns vs. Ohio State

Indiana WR Ty Fryfogle goes off for 218 receiving yards, three touchdowns vs. Ohio State Indiana Hoosiers WR Ty Fryfogle continued his dominant season against the Ohio State Buckeyes with...
FOX Sports - Published

No. 3 Ohio State holds off furious second-half No. 9 Indiana rally, wins thriller, 42-35

No. 3 Ohio State holds off furious second-half No. 9 Indiana rally, wins thriller, 42-35 The Indiana Hoosiers trailed the Ohio State Buckeyes 35-7 at one point, but battled back and scored...
FOX Sports - Published


Related videos from verified sources

George County alum Ty Fryfogle makes Big Ten history at Indiana [Video]

George County alum Ty Fryfogle makes Big Ten history at Indiana

What else is new for George County alum Ty Fryfogle, frying opposing DBs, this time to the tune of seven receptions for 223 yards and three touchdowns.

Credit: WXXVPublished
No. 13 Michigan stunned by Ricky White, Michigan State in 27-24 loss [Video]

No. 13 Michigan stunned by Ricky White, Michigan State in 27-24 loss

The Michigan State Spartans left Ann Arbor with an upset victory over the Michigan Wolverines behind strong games from quarterback Rocky Lombardi and receiver Ricky White. Lombardi threw for 323 yards..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:17Published
Justin Fields, No.5 Buckeyes dominate vs. Cornhuskers in 52-17 win [Video]

Justin Fields, No.5 Buckeyes dominate vs. Cornhuskers in 52-17 win

The Ohio State Buckeyes opened up Big Ten play with a commanding performance against the Nebraska Cornhuskers where they racked up 51 points. Late in the fourth quarter, Ohio State's defense forced a..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:00Published