Still Donating To Trump's MAGA Fund? FYI, Here's Where The Money Is Really Going

President Donald Trump's campaign is still seeking donations from voters, even though Trump himself has all but admitted he lost to Joe Biden.

But donors should know that 75% of every contribution is now being routed to Trump's newly-established leadership PAC, Save America, up to $5000.

Anything over $5000 goes to Trump's Recount Account.

Also, 25% of all donations go to the Republican National Committee.

These funds could be used to finance Trump's life--or his legal bills--or his family's legal bills-- after he leaves office.

It could even go toward a possible 2024 presidential bid.

And according to Business Insider, all of these would be legal.

Despite the Trump administration's decision to begin the transfer of power, Trump's personal plans for life after January 20, 2021, remain unclear.