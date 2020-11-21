Boris Johnson gives Christmas update

The First Ministers for Scotland and Wales on Tuesday supported a move by theU.K. government to plan a five-day lifting of restrictions designed to combatcoronavirus over the Christmas period. Restrictions will be lifted across theU.K. between Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, with up to three households being allowed tomeet indoors as a part of a "bubble" within that period.
People will be able to join 'Christmas bubbles' to allow families to reunite over the festive period. The UK Government and devolved administrations have agreed the approach despite concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
A mother from Middlesbrough has become a local legend after handing out gifts to disabled and disadvantaged children with her husband dressed as Father Christmas.
Pip, who is clinically vulnerable herself, said it's important to make all children feel included, and wanted to help those who wouldn't be able to see Santa in his grotto this year.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked people across the UK to try to limit the interaction they have with others over Christmas.
Her comments come as the government and devolved administrations agreed on a relaxation of Covid restrictions over the festive period, allowing up to three households to mix during a five-day window.
