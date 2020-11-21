Global  
 

Boris Johnson gives Christmas update

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 03:02s - Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on the UK’s plans for the Christmas period and after lockdown ends on December 2nd.

Report by Browna.

Boris Johnson outlines UK Christmas agreement [Video]

Boris Johnson outlines UK Christmas agreement

Boris Johnson says festive bubbles over the Christmas period will allowfamilies to reunite across the UK, but warned they must make a “personaljudgment” about the risks involved.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published
Johnson unveils 'tougher' COVID-19 multi-tier system ahead of lockdown easing [Video]

Johnson unveils 'tougher' COVID-19 multi-tier system ahead of lockdown easing

Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that England's lockdown will be lifted on December 2 to be replaced by a multi-tier system "tougher" than the one rolled out in October.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:48Published

Michael Gove and Nicola Sturgeon react to Christmas restrictions [Video]

Michael Gove and Nicola Sturgeon react to Christmas restrictions

The First Ministers for Scotland and Wales on Tuesday supported a move by theU.K. government to plan a five-day lifting of restrictions designed to combatcoronavirus over the Christmas period. Restrictions will be lifted across theU.K. between Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, with up to three households being allowed tomeet indoors as a part of a "bubble" within that period.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
UK governments unveil Covid-19 Christmas plans [Video]

UK governments unveil Covid-19 Christmas plans

People will be able to join 'Christmas bubbles' to allow families to reuniteover the festive period. The UK Government and devolved administrations haveagreed the approach despite concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Thetemporary easing of measures will allow three households to mix in a bubblefrom December 23 to 27.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
REPLAY. France coronavirus pandemic: President Macron addresses the Nation before Christmas [Video]

REPLAY. France coronavirus pandemic: President Macron addresses the Nation before Christmas

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 25:58Published

Coronavirus: French lockdown to ease after 'second peak passed'

 Shops and cinemas will reopen and families will get to spend Christmas together, President Macron says.
BBC News

Middlesbrough mum takes Santa to suprise local children [Video]

Middlesbrough mum takes Santa to suprise local children

A mother from Middlesbrough has become a local legend after handing out gifts to disabled and disadvantaged children with her husband dressed as Father Christmas. Pip, who is clinically vulnerable herself, said it's important to make all children feel included, and wanted to help those who wouldn't be able to see Santa in his grotto this year. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:35Published

Sturgeon: Try to limit interaction over Christmas [Video]

Sturgeon: Try to limit interaction over Christmas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked people across the UK to try to limit the interaction they have with others over Christmas. Her comments come as the government and devolved administrations agreed on a relaxation of Covid restrictions over the festive period, allowing up to three households to mix during a five-day window. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published

This is when Boris Johnson will give update on Christmas restrictions

This is when Boris Johnson will give update on Christmas restrictions The Prime Minister will soon unveil details of his Covid winter plan
Wales Online - Published

PM to address the nation with new rules and Christmas update tonight

PM to address the nation with new rules and Christmas update tonight Boris Johnson will hold a press conference live from Downing Street tonight - where he will outline...
Cambridge News - Published


PM: Normality is on the way, but not until spring [Video]

PM: Normality is on the way, but not until spring

Boris Johnson has spoken optimistically about a COVID-19 vaccine, while warning that lockdown Tiers are needed after Christmas.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:04Published
Don't let Covid rip for sake of Christmas parties, PM warns [Video]

Don't let Covid rip for sake of Christmas parties, PM warns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a relaxation of Covid restrictions over Christmas, although details have not yet been finalised with the devolved administrations. Addressing the nation..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:24Published
PM working on short ease of Covid rules for Christmas [Video]

PM working on short ease of Covid rules for Christmas

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government is working on a "special time-limited" ease of Covid restrictions for Christmas. While admitting the festive period "will not be normal", he said..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:29Published