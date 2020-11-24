Global  
 

Salvation Army begins 'Adopt An Angel' program

You can now stop by the Shoppes at River Crossing to adopt an angel and help make the holiday season brighter for a child in need.

This year... the need is much greater... due to the pandemic.




