Vaccines, Biden drive Dow, S&P to record highs

U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday and the Dow breached the 30,000 level for the first time, as investors anticipated a 2021 economic recovery thanks to coronavirus vaccine progress and the formal clearance for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House.

President Donald Trump's campaign is still seeking donations from voters, even though Trump himself has all but admitted he lost to Joe Biden. But donors should know that 75% of every contribution is now being routed to Trump's newly-established leadership PAC, Save America, up to $5000. Anything over $5000 goes to Trump's Recount Account. Also, 25% of all donations go to the Republican National Committee.

 With the transition underway, President-elect Joe Biden can plan his pandemic response.
 The Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed 30,000 points for the first time in the history of the blue-chip index. Stocks pushed higher as Pennsylvania certified..
 The Dow Jones Industrial Average broke 30,000 points Tuesday as investors were encouraged by the latest progress on developing coronavirus vaccines and news the..
 It’s been an eventful few days for Elon Musk. The billionaire tested positive for Covid-19, his rocket company launched four astronauts into space and on..
Thomson Reuters Stocks Buzz analyst Terence Gabriel says stocks have lost some of their momentum, but he tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why he still sees the S&P climbing 3-5% by early November.

 The Dow Jones index closes above 30,000 for the first time amid string of positive news.
The Dow traded above 30,000 for the first time in history on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House ended weeks of political uncertainty and upbeat vaccine news fueled a global stock market rally. Conway G. Gittens reports.

 In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, President Donald Trump offered a reprieve to a pair of meaty turkeys at the White House. (Nov. 24)
 
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday hosted the pardoning of the 73rd National Thanksgiving Turkey in a ceremony at the White House.

 This year's Thanksgiving turkey from Walcott, Iowa was pardoned during the annual ceremony.
 
