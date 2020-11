Protect your hands while you make your favorite holiday meals with these cut-proof gloves that are now 25% off for Black Friday



Chop your onions with confidence and safety this holiday seson. The NoCry cut resistant gloves are now at a low price of $9.75 for a pair, promising you clean chops without knicks.Our team is dedicated..

Credit: In the Know: Finds Duration: 00:51 Published 2 hours ago