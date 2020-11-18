Global  
 

Mayo Clinic prepares for surge in COVID-19 cases

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at five.

I'm george mallet./// first tonight.

The mayo clinic is issuing a community?

"* wide plea ahead of thanksgiving..

Asking everyone to think hard before gathering with anyone outside their household for the holiday.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from mayo clinic with the latest update on covid?

"*19 in our area as well as how we can all help keep each other safe.

Jessica.

George ?

"* some good news first ?

"* mayo clinic says the rochester area is below a 10?

"*percent positivity rate which is the first time we've seen rates that low in this area in weeks.

While that's a step in the right direction ?

*- doctor amy williams says the hospital is still preparing for a surge in cases that's expected about two weeks from now.

That surge ?

"* of course*- would likely be from people gathering together for thanksgiving against health official's advice.

Right now williams says mayo clinic has expanded the i?

"* c?

"*u's and general care beds to accommodate more patients but hopes if the community cooperates with health guidelines we won't see as great of a by decreasing huge gatherings, by wearing masks, by staying away from each other or social distancing you are saving our communities, and possibly those in your family, from getting covid?

"* 19 and for soe having bad outcomes.

Mayo clinic florida and arizona are also shifting staff around the entire health care system... including in the midwest..

So they're where they're needed the most to care for patients.

Live in rochester jessica bringe kimt news thank you jessica.

In other good news ?

"* mayo clinic says as of midnight last night ?

"* 2,083 patients with covid?

"*19 have been cleared and sent




