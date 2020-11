JPD celebrates opening of command center Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:27s - Published 4 minutes ago JPD celebrates opening of command center 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THAT COMMAND CENTER TONIGHTCECIL.DUDE, THAT’S RIGHT.THIS COMMAND CENTER IS USINGTECHNOLOGY TO ADD MORESURVEILLANCE ON THE STREETS BYUSING CAMERAS OWNED BY THE CITYAND INVITING THE PUBLIC TOPARTICIPATE AS WELL IN APARTNERSHIP WITH THE SOFTWARECOMPANY FUSES.THE CITY OF JACKSON IS USING ASOFTWARE THAT TRACKS CRIME INREAL TIME THE PUBLIC ANDBUSINESSES CAN REQUEST TO ADDTHEIR OWN SURVEILLANCE CAMERASTO THE SYSTEM JACKSON POLICECHIEF JAMES.DAVIS SAYS, THEY VISITED POLICEDEPARTMENT’S AROUND THE COUNTRYWITH SIMILAR SOFTWARE MANY OFTHOSE CITIES LIKE JACKSON ARESUFFERING FROM A SHORTAGE OFOFFICERS AND NEEDED TO RELY ONTECHNOLOGY.TODAY’S WORLD.YOU DON’T HAVE A WHOLE LOT OFPEOPLE INSPIRING TO BE POLICEOFFICERS.SO I LOOKED AT THEIR SUCCESS ANDTHEY WENT TO CAMERAS.THEY WENT TO VIRTUAL POLICINGAND I SAW WHERE THEY HAD AREDUCTION IN CRYING.THE SYSTEM ALSO HAS A PANICALERT SYSTEM FOR SCHOOLS LICENSEPLATE RECOGNITION AND INCLUDESOVER 600 CAMERAS RIGHT NOW.THE CITY HAS NOT SPECIFICALLYCLARIFIED HOW THIS COMMANDCENTER WAS FUNDED BUT THATINFORMATION WILL COME OUT LATERIN OFFICIALS WANT THE PUBLIC TOKNOW THAT THIS IS A TOOL BEINGUSED TO RESPOND AND PREVENTCRIME.THEY SAY IT WILL NOT BE USED TOINVADE PEOPLE’S PRIVACY COMINGUP AT 10.WE’LL HAVE A FULL BREAKDOWN ONTHE NEW REAL-TIME COMMAND CENTERFOR NOW REPORTING





