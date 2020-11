Governor adds 19 counties to mask mandate Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 21:28s - Published 3 days ago Gov. Tate Reeves holds a COVID-19 briefing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend JACKSON 16 WAPT NEWS BEGINS WITHBREAKING NEWS GOOD AFTERNOON.AND THANK YOU FOR BEING WITH US.AT R WHAT ONCE WAS A DAILY 230PRESS CONFERENCE?WE HAVEN’T BEEN HERE.FOUR COUPLE OF WEEKS AND SO ITIS GOOD TO BE BACK AND GIVEEVERYONE AN OPPORTUNITY TO TALKABOUT WHERE WE FIND OURSELVES.BUT BEFORE I DO THAT, I DO WANTTO TAKE A PERSONAL POINT OFPRIVILEGE AND AND THANK THEPEOPLE OF MISSISSIPPI.ALL OF YOUR PRAYERS YOURENCOURAGEMENT AND YOUR SUPPORT IBELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYERAND I CAN TELL YOU WITHCERTAINTY THAT I FELT YOURPRAYERS.I CAN’T TELL YOU HOW MANY OF YOUREACHED OUT TO ME ON SOCIALMEDIA PLATFORMS THROUGH TEXTTHROUGH EMAILS.TO MY MAIN NUMBER THROUGH PHONECALLS TO OUR OFFICE I CAN SAYWITH CERTAINTY.IT IS MADE A DIFFERENCE AND IWANT TO THANK YOU FROM THEBOTTOM OF MY HEART FOR ALL OFTHOSE PRAYERS AND ENCOURAGEMENTAND SUPPORT.ALSO WANT TO TAKE THISOPPORTUNITY ON ON NOVEMBER THE24TH OF 2020 IN WISH MY BRIDE AHAPPY ANNIVERSARY.WE WERE MARRIED 19 YEARS AGOTODAY.LITERALLY 15 MONTHS AFTER OURWEDDING DAY DECLARED TO BE ACANDIDATE FOR PUBLIC OFFICE ONEOF THOSE THINGS THAT WE HAD NOTTALKED ABOUT BEFORE BEFORE ITJUST SPONTANEOUSLY OCCURRED.BUT ALI IS A FANTASTIC FIRSTLADY.SHE’S AN EVEN BETTER MOM ANDWIFE AND I’M PROUD TO HAVE HERBY MY SIDE THROUGH THESECHALLENGING CHALLENGING TIMESWHEN WE SAID FOR BETTER ORWORSE.I’M NOT SURE THAT WECONTEMPLATED THE COVID-19 WOULDOCCUR.BUT SHE HAS BEEN A ROCK FOR OURFAMILY AND SO HAPPY ANNIVERSARY.REALLY.WE’RE HERE TODAY TO TALK ABOUTCOVID-19 COVID-19 IS NOT GOINGAWAY.IT’S NOT GOING TO JUSTDISAPPEAR.IN FACT ACROSS THE COUNTRY ITAPPEARS TO BE GETTING EVEN WORSEMISSISSIPPI HAS BEEN ABLE TOAVOID THE NATIONAL SURGE INCASES FOR A WHILE.WE’D SEEN SEVEN OR EIGHT WEEKSWEEKS OF SLOW BUT STEADY.BUT SMALL INCREASES IN OVERALLCASES.HOWEVER, NOW IT’S CLEAR THAT WEARE IN THE MIDDLE OF OUR SECONDSURGE.IF YOU LOOK AT OUR NUMBERS WHILEWE HAVE NOT YET RETURNED TO THEHEIGHT OF THE PANDEMIC.WHERE WE WERE IN LATE JULY JULY26TH WHERE WE HAD THIRTEENHUNDRED AND NINETY TWO AVERAGEIF YOU DON’T INCLUDE TODAY’SNUMBER.WHICH WAS A LITTLE BIT LOWERTHAN WHAT WE’VE SEEN ON MOSTTUESDAY’S DATING BACK FOR THELAST THREE MONTHS.WE HAVE SEEN A SEVEN-DAY AVERAGETHAT HAS REACHED THE LEVEL OFJUST UNDER 1,300 CASES.PER DAY OVER SEVEN DAY AVERAGE.IF YOU LOOK AT OURHOSPITALIZATIONS WE ARECONTINUING TO TREND UPWARD YETAGAIN NOT WHERE WE WERE AT THEPEAK IF YOU LOOK AT BOTHCONFIRMED PLUS SUSPECTED CASESWE PEEK.IN AUGUST AT AROUND 1250 CASESTODAY WE FIND OURSELVES.IF YOU ADD THOSE TWO NUMBERS AT1040.CASES HOSPITAL IS HOSPITALIZED.IF YOU LOOK AT ICU PATIENTS.WE PEAKED AT 337.TODAY WE HAVE 224 PATIENTS.IN THE ICU IF YOU LOOK ATVENTILATORS, WE PEAKED A LITTLEOVER 200 CASES.DAY, WE HAVE A HUNDRED AND SEVENON VENTILATORS.BUT WHAT WE KNOW IS THATHOSPITALIZATIONS TEND TO LAG.TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES AS WELOOKED AT THIS THROUGHOUT THISPANDEMIC SOMEWHERE BETWEEN 15%OF CASES ENDED UP IN THEHOSPITAL.AS WE’VE SEEN THESE LARGENUMBERS OF THE LAST TEN WEEK TENDAYS TO 2 WEEKS.WE KNOW THAT OURHOSPITALIZATIONS EVEN IF THETOTAL NUMBER OF CASES WERE TOFLATTEN OR HOPEFULLY DECLINE ORHOSPITALIZATIONS WILL LIKELYCONTINUE TO RISE THE NEXT WEEKTWO WEEKS.AND SO WE HAVE TO BE CAREFUL.WE HAVE TO BE DILIGENT.AND WE HAVE TO TAKE ACTION.AS WE HAVE DONE SINCE JUNECONTINUE TO MONITOR THE DATA.AND MAKE DECISIONS ACCORDINGLY.TODAY WE HAVE MORE COUNTIES THATQUALIFY FOR ADDITIONAL MEASURES.INCLUDING MASK MANDATES IN THESEINDIVIDUAL COUNTIES IN TOTAL,THERE WILL BE 19 ADDED TODAY.ALCORN ATALLA BOLIVARCHICKASAWHAY DOC TALL JEFF DAVISJONES LAFAYETTE LAWRENCE LINCOLNLOWNDES NASHOBA PANOLA PERRYPRENTISS STONE TIP ACCOUNTINGTISHOMINGO COUNTY AND UNIONCOUNTY WILL BE ADDED.YOU MAY RECALL SEVERAL WEEKSAGO.WE INITIALLY STARTED WITH 15COUNTIES.WITH ADDITIONAL RESTRICTIONS TWOWEEKS AGO WE ADDED SEVEN.SO WITH THE ADDITION OF THESE 19COUNTIES.WE WILL NOW HAVE 41 OF OUR 82COUNTIES UNDER ADDITIONALRESTRICTIONS.TO BE FAIR THERE ARE FOUR OFTHOSE ORIGINAL 22 COUNTIES THATNO LONGER TECHNICALLY MEET THECRITERIA.I HAVE MADE THE DECISION THAT WEWILL LEAVE THOSE FOR OWN WITHTHESE ADDITIONAL RESTRICTIONSFOR AT LEAST ANOTHER WEEK.ALL OF THEM ALL THEY FELL UNDEROUR VERY OBJECTIVE CRITERIA.UNDER IT BY A RELATIVELY SMALLMARGIN FOR INSTANCE LAMAR COUNTYTHE LARGEST OF THE FOUR IS NOWBELOW 200 CASES OF THE LAST TWOWEEKS.BUT THERE’S SOMEWHERE AROUND 194195.AND SO IT SEEMS TO ME TO MAKESENSE.THAT EVEN THOUGH THEY’RESLIGHTLY UNDER THE OBJECTIVECRITERIA THAT AT LEAST FORANOTHER WEEK.WE LEAVE THEM ON AND SEE WHATHAPPENS.AS WE GO INTO THANKSGIVING JUSTTWO WEEKS FROM TODAY.WE HAVE MUCH.TO BE THANKFUL FOR BUT WE ALSO IHAVE A DUTY AND OBLIGATION TO BESMART.DES IS IT CRITICAL TOM?PLEASE BE EXTRA CAUTIOUS.AND PLEASE LOOK OUT FOR YOURLOVED ONES.THERE IS MUCH MORE COVID-19AROUND US.THERE IS MUCH MORE IN OURCOMMUNITIES.AND THEREFORE THERE IS A GREATERRISK THAT YOU MAY UNKNOWINGLYPASS THE VIRUS.SOMEONE THAT YOU LOVE DEARLY SOI’M STRONGLY ENCOURAGING MYFELLOW MISSISSIPPIANS AS WE GOINTO THANKSGIVING A DAY THAT WEALL LOOK FORWARD TO.SPIN WITH OUR FAMILY AND WE ALLKNOW THAT IN 2020 AS DIFFICULTAS IT’S BEEN.WITH THE ISOLATIONS AND THE CORNTEENS IN STAYING AWAY FROMANYONE FOR 14 DAYS HERE ANDTHERE.HOW MUCH WE ARE ALL LOOKINGFORWARD TO SEEING OUR FAMILY?THE FACTS ARE IT IS RISKY.I’M NOT GOING TO STAND UP HEREAND TELL YOU YOU CAN’T DO IT.BECAUSE EACH, MISSISSIPPIAN HASTO STEP UP AND MAKE THEIR OWNDECISIONS.BUT I WILL TELL YOU.THEIR RISK IS GREATER TODAY ANDIT HAS BEEN AT ANY TIME.SINCE AUGUST I WILL TELL YOUWITH CERTAINTY THAT SOCIALGATHERINGS IN AND AROUNDHALLOWEEN HAS HELPED.CONTRIBUTE WHERE WE FINDOURSELVES TODAY?THERE IS MORE VIRUS.IN OUR STATE WHEN WE’RE SEEINGSEVEN EIGHT AND NINE THOUSANDCASES PER WEEK.THERE HE IS.WE’RE SEEING THREE AND FOURTHOUSAND CASES PER WEEK AS WESAW SIX WEEKS AGO.THAT MEANS THE RISK IS HIGHER.THE RISK IS GREATER.AND I CAN TELL YOU WITHCERTAINTY THAT THERE ARE MANYPOSITIVE CASES.SOME OF WHICH HAVE BEEN DETECTEDSOME OF WHICH HAVE NOT IN WHICHTHE SYMPTOMS?ARE NOT VERY MUCH.AND SO BECAUSE OF THAT ITBEHOOVES ALL OF US TO BE SMART.AS WE GO INTO THANKSGIVING.I DID DO A CALL YESTERDAY WITHSECRETARY A TSAR THE LEADERS OFHHS.AND I JUST WANT TO GIVE YOU AVERY BRIEF UPDATE.THERE IS MORE POSITIVE NEWS.MEOWTH REGARDING THE VACCINEACCORDING TO THE DATA THAT WERECEIVED YESTERDAY.WE ALL KNOW THAT BOTH PFIZER ANDMODERN HAS TRIALS HAVE REACHED APOINT AT WHICH WHICH THEY MADETHE RESULTS PUBLIC.BOTH VACCINES HAVE ANAPPROXIMATE 95% EFFICACY RATE.IT IS BELIEVED THAT BOTHVACCINES ARE VERY SAFE NOW THEYARE CURRENTLY WILL GO THROUGHTHE FDA THE CDC AND FDA PROCESS.THEY WILL BE PEER REVIEWED TOCONFIRM THEY ARE INDEED SAFE.BUT ASSUMING THAT OCCURS ANDTHAT THEY RECEIVE EMERGENCYAUTHORIZATION.IT IS POSSIBLE THAT IN AMERICA.WE COULD RECEIVE UP TO 22 AND AHALF MILLION DOSES.OF THE FATHER VACCINE BY THE ENDOF DECEMBER IN 15 MILLION DOSESOF THE MODERNA MAXINE BY THE ENDOF DECEMBER THAT’S 37 AND 1/2MILLION DOSES.BEFORE THE END THIS CALENDARYEAR I WANT TO JUST MENTION THATIN.DR. DOBBS.CORRECT ME IF I’M WRONG, BUT MYUNDERSTANDING IS THAT BOTH OFTHESE ARE GOING TO BE A MULTIDOSE.FAXING IT’S GOING TO REQUIRE ATLEAST TWO SHOTS.TO BE FULLY VACCINATED AND MYIMPRESSION FROM THE CALLYESTERDAY.IS THAT THESE TWO SHOTS MUSTTAKE PLACE?ABOUT 3 WEEKS APART AND SO EVENIF WE GET THE FIRST ROUND OFVACCINES IN THE MIDDLE OFDECEMBER THAT DOESN’T MEAN THATWE CAN ALL GO BACK TO NORMALBEFORE CHRISTMAS.AND SO KEEP THAT IN MIND AS THISIS A MALTA.DOS VACCINE AND IT IS GOING TOREQUIRE.A LITTLE BIT OF TIME TO GET ALARGE NUMBER OF OUR FELLOWMISSISSIPPIANS WITH THATPARTICULAR MEDICINE THE OTHERTHING I WILL TELL YOU THERE’S ALOT OF CONVERSATION ANDDISCUSSION AND MAYBE EVEN SOMEUNWARRANTED CRITICISM REGARDINGTHE DISTRIBUTION OF THESEVACCINES.I WANT TO ASSURE THE PEOPLE OFMISSISSIPPI THAT THEDISTRIBUTION WILL BE DONEAPPROPRIATELY IT WILL BE DONETHE RIGHT WAY.IN FACT, IT WILL BE DONE THE WAYIN WHICH THE DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH AND I ASK THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT TO DISTRIBUTE IT ITIS GOING TO BE A DECISION MADEBY EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP AT THESTATE LEVEL AS TO WHAT OURPRIORITIES ARE.DR. DOBBS, AND I’VE HAD MULTIPLECONVERSATIONS ABOUT THAT AND WEAS A STATE ARE WELL ON OUR WAYTOWARDS HAVING DISTRIBUTION PLANIN PLACE THE OTHER THING I’LLTELL YOU THE PFIZER VACCINE ISGOING TO BE DISTRIBUTED BYPFIZER BECAUSE IT DOES REQUIREIT BEING STORED AT EXTREMELY LOWTEMPERATURES.THE MODERNA VACCINE WILL BEDISTRIBUTED UTILIZING THE ACONTRACT THAT ALREADY INEXISTENCE.DOING THE CDC AND MCKESSON ANDJUST FOR THOSE OF YOU INMISSISSIPPI, LIKE MYSELF WHO AREPRETTY DAGGUM PROUD TO BE AMISSISSIPPI.MMM.I WANT YOU TO KNOW THAT MCKESSONWILL DISTRIBUTE THIS VACCINE OUTOF FOUR FACILITIES IN AMERICA.TO IN AND AROUND LOUISVILLE,KENTUCKY INTO IN AND AROUNDOLIVE BRANCH, MISSISSIPPI AND SOOVER A THOUSAND OF OUR FELLOWMISSISSIPPIANS WILL BE INVOLVEDAND ENGAGED IN THE DISTRIBUTIONOF THE MURDER NO VACCINE AND IHAVE FULL CONFIDENCE JUST ASTHEY DO WITH 80 MILLION VACCINESA YEAR ALREADY DISTRIBUTED BYTHE CDC.THIS DISTRIBUTION PROCESS WILLBE DONE FAIR.IT WILL BE DONE IN SUCH A WAY TOGET THIS.OUT TO THE PEOPLE OF OUR STATEIN OUR COUNTRY AS QUICKLY ASHUMANLY POSSIBLE.I KNOW THAT I CAN’T WAIT TO HAVEACCESS TO IT.I WILL BE EXCITED AS SOON AS THETRIALS ARE COMPLETED AND THESAFETY MEASURES ARE IN PLACE INAPPROVED.THE VARIOUS AGENCIES TO TAKE ITAS SOON AS IS APPROPRIATE.UNTIL THAT TIME COMES HOWEVER,WE HAVE TO BRIDGE THE GAP.THERE IS LIGHT AT THE END OF THETUNNEL.THERE IS A VACCINE ON THE WAY.BECAUSE OF OPERATION WARP SPEEDTHIS VACCINE WAS DEVELOPED INRECORD TIME.IT WILL BE DISTRIBUTED IN RECORDTIME.BUT IT’S NOT GOING TO BEDISTRIBUTED TOMORROW.IT CERTAINLY WASN’T DISTRIBUTEDYESTERDAY THERE FOR OUR CURRENT.POSITION MUST BE TO BRIDGE THEGAP.FROM NOW TO WIN THAT VACCINEBECOMES READILY AVAILABLE.FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE AS WEMOVE INTO THANKSGIVING TWO DAYSFROM TODAY PLEASE BE SAFE PLEASEBE SMART.WEAR A MASK PLEASE DO NOT TAKEUNNECESSARY RISK.LOOK AFTER YOUR LOVED ONES.AND KEEP THEM SAFE.AS WELL THIS IS A TOUGH TIME.I KNOW THAT PEOPLE ARE TIRED.LEAVING HEARING ABOUT THECORONAVIRUS.PARTICULARLY KNOW YOU’RE TIREDOF SACRIFICING AND READY JUSTJUST TO GET BACK TO LIFE.AS NORMAL WE ALSO KNOW THAT GODTELLS US THAT HE DOES NOT GIVEUS MORE THAN WE CAN HANDLE.HE CALLED ALL OF US TO LIVE INTHIS TIME.AND TO BE A PART OF THIS MISSIONWE ALL HAVE A ROLE TO PLAY.I KNOW THAT WE CAN AND I KNOWTHAT WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS.TOGETHER AT THIS TIME, I’M GOINGTO TURN IT OVER TO DR. DOBBS.GIVE US AN UPDAT THANK YOU VERYMUCH GOVERNOR.TODAY.WE’RE REPORTING 665 NEW CASESAND SADLY A LARGE NUMBER OFDEATHS 53 NEW DEATHS.I DO NEED TO LET YOU KNOW THATTHAT 665 IS GOING TO BE AN UNDERACCOUNT FOR TODAY THERE HAVEBEEN SOME TRANSMISSION LAGS FROMSOME OF THE HOSPITAL PARTNERSTHROUGH THE ELECTRONIC LABREPORTING.SO EXPECT THAT NUMBER SADLY TOINCREASE AS WELL OUR TOTALNUMBER OF DEATH STANDS AT AHUNDRED AND FORTY CASES.SORRY.CASES STANDS AT HUNDRED 44544AND 3729 DEATHS OBVIOUSLY, WE’VEBEEN SEVERELY IMPACTED BY THISVIRUS IF WE LOOK AT OUR TOTALEXCESS DEATHS IN THE STATE OFMISSISSIPPI.SINCE ALL THIS STARTED WE HAVEFIVE THOUSAND AND NINETY MOREDEATHS THAN ONE OF THEM WOULDHAVE BEEN PREDICTED ON PREVIOUSYEAR’S ESTIMATES.SO CLEARLY WE FEEL LIKE THIS ISAN UNDERCOUNT OF THE NUMBER OFDEATHS THAT WE’VE HAD AND FORPERSPECTIVE.THIS IS ABOUT 18% MORE DEATHSTHAN WE WOULD SEE ON A NORMALYEAR.SO OF ALL THE DEATHS THAT WE’VEHAD HAD WE’VE INCREASED ALMOSTBY 1/5.FROM THE CORONA VIRUS AND THAT’SONLY SINCE REALLY MARCH ANDAPRIL SO IT’S NOT EVEN A WHOLEYEAR.SO IT IS A SERIOUS THREAT AND IWANT US TO TAKE IT SERIOUSLY ASWE GO INTO THIS HOLIDAY.IF WE LOOK AT IT.HOW DIFFERENT AGE GROUPS AREIMPACTED.WE’VE SEEN A LOT OF KIDS AND ANDUNFORTUNATELY, WE’VE SEEN A LOTOF A LOT OF CASES AMONG SCHOOLKIDS AND TRANSMISSION IN SCHOOLENVIRONMENTS, BUT WE DO KNOWTHAT THAT KIDS AND YOUNG ADULTSGET OVER IT REASONABLY.WELL, THERE ARE SADLY SOME BADEVENTS, BUT BY AND LARGE THEYREQUIRE RECOVER QUITE NICELY.BUT AS WE THINK ABOUT IT GOINGINTO THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY,WHAT ABOUT OTHER AGE GROUPS?IF YOU ARE BETWEEN THE AGE 50AND 64.OUR MORTALITY RATE HAS BEEN 2.3PERCENT 2.3 PERCENT OF THOSEDIAGNOSED WITH CORONAVIRUS HAVEDIED IN THIS AGE GROUP THAT ISWAY WAY HIGHER THAN WE EVER CANSEE WITH INFLUENZA.IF WE LOOK AT THOSE BETWEEN 65AND 69 SIX PERCENT HAVE DIED.BETWEEN 70 AND 79 10% OF DIEDAND BETWEEN 1889 18% IN OVER 90,THERE’S A 27 PERCENT CHANCE OFDYING FROM CORONAVIRUS OF THOSEWHO’VE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH IT.AND THE REASON I BRING THIS KINDOF UP TO THIS POINT IS AS WE’REGOING INTO THANKSGIVING.WE’RE GOING TO BE MIXING YOUNGFOLKS.WHO GET OVE IT BY AND LARGEQUITE NICELY?WITH MIDDLE-AGED FOLKS LIKE MEAND OLDER FOLKS WHO THEY LOVE.IT IS A REALLY DANGEROUS TIMEFOR US SPREAD THE CORONAVIRUS.IT’S EXTREMELY IMPORTANT FOREVERYONE TO REALIZE.THAT YOU DON’T HAVE TO BEFEELING SYMPTOMS OF CORONAVIRUSTO SPREAD IT.OR WE’VE SEEN MULTIPLE SUPERSPREADER OUTBREAKS FOR SOMEONESAID I JUST HAD A SINUSINFECTION OR THIS IS JUSTALLERGIES RIGHT?NOT ONLY DO WE NEED TO BE VERYCAUTIOUS.BUT IF YOU HAVE ANY SYMPTOMSTHAT COULD BE CURRENTCORONAVIRUS YOU MAY HAVECORONAVIRUS EVEN IF IT’S JUSTNAUSEA.WE KNOW SOME PEOPLE HAVE VERYLIMITED SYMPTOMS.SO AS WE GO IN TO THIS HOLIDAYSEASON WANT TO REALLY REINFORCEHOW IMPORTANT IT IS THE CDCGUIDANCE, RIGHT?WE WANT TO KEEP IT SMALL WANT TOKEEP PRIMARILY WITHIN NUCLEARFAMILIES AND LOCAL AND I’LL ADDESPECIALLY IN MISSISSIPPI WHERETHE WEATHER IS.NOT TOO BAD.DO IT OUTDOORS?IT’S MUCH MUCH SAFER TO HAVEYOUR SOCIAL GATHERINGS OUTDOORS.SO, PLEASE KEEP IT SMALL.IF WE JUMP TO THEHOSPITALIZATIONS OF THE GOVERNORDID GO OVER THE HOSPITAL NUMBERSARE COUNTS HAVE BEEN RISING ASHE HAD MENTIONED IF WE LOOK ATTHE JACKSON AREA.WE SEE THAT THERE IS ONLY ONEHOSPITAL THAT HAS ICU BEDSAVAILABLE STILL WE’RE FEELING ALOT OF PRESSURE ON THAT FRONTAND THEN IN LIKE IN DESOTOCOUNTY WHERE WE KNOW WE SEE ALOT OF CASES THERE ARE ZERO ICUBEDS IN OUR MISSISSIPPIHOSPITALS AT LEAST IN DESOTOCOUNTY ON A HAPPIER SIDE IF WELOOK AT THE VACCINES, WE DO HAVETHREE VACCINES LOOK VERYPROMISING.WE HAVE PFIZER OF THE MODERNAAND THE ASTRAZENECA PFIZER DIDSUBMIT EMERGENCY USEAUTHORIZATION REQUEST FDA AND WEKNOW THAT THEY HAVE IT ON THESCHEDULED TO BE REVIEWED BYTHEIR ADVISORY COMMITTEE ONDECEMBER 10TH.AND DEPENDING ON HOW THAT GOES AVACCINE MAY BE AVAILABLE TO USIN SMALL NUMBERS IN RELATIVELYSHORT ORDER FOLLOWING THAT.ADDITIONALLY WE HAVE SOME NEWTHERAPEUTICS AVAILABLE TO US.ONE OF THEM IS BAM LE NEVER MOB,WHICH IS A MONOCLONAL ANTIBODYBY ELI LILLY AND WE DO HAVE THATPRODUCT HAS BEEN DELIVERED TOMISSISSIPPI AND 92MISSISSIPPIANS HAVE THUS FARRECEIVED THIS PRODUCT THROUGHTHEIR HOSPITALS AND HEALTHSYSTEMS.WE ALSO ANTICIPATE GETTING MOREOF THIS BUT ALSO REGENERON, ’SANTIBODY PRODUCT THAT THEPRESIDENT RECEIVED WILL ALSO BEAVAILABLE IN THE NEAR FUTURE.THE ONLY THING THAT I WOULD LIKETO JUST CLOSE WITH IS I WANT TOREMIND EVERYONE HOW IMPORTANT ITIS IF YOU ARE DIAGNOSED WITHCORONAVIRUS, YOU HAVE TO ISOLATEIT HOME.THERE IS A LEGALLY BINDINGPUBLIC HEALTH ORDER THAT IF YOUARE CONTAGIOUS WITH CORONAVIRUS,YOU HAVE TO STAY HOME AWAY FROMWORK FOR 10 DAYS, RIGHT?I THINK MOST OF US KNOW THAT WEDID ADD TO THIS LAST WEEK THATIF YOU ARE FAMILY MEMBER OFSOMEBODY WHO HAS CORONAVIRUS IFYOU LIVE IN THE SAME HOUSEHOLDYOU NEED TO QUARANTINE NOWQUARANTINE IS LESS RESTRICTIVETHAN ISOLATION THERE.ARE YOU CAN GO TO WORK UNDERCERTAIN SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCES,BUT YOU CANNOT GO TO SOCIALEVENTS.YOU CAN’T GO TO PARTIES.YOU CAN’T GO SHOPPING IF YOULIVE IN THE HOUSEHOLD OFSOMEBODY.WHO HAS BEEN DIAGNOSEDCORONAVIRUS?YOU MUST QUARANTINE.IT’S SO VERY IMPORTANT IF WEWANT TO TURN THIS AROUND ANDTHIS ALSO IS A PUBLIC HEALTHORDER, BUT PLEASE GO TO OURWEBSITE IF YOU NEED THE DETAILSON THE QUARANTINE AND WHAT





