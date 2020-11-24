Video Credit: WMGT - Published 1 week ago

A Byron woman is back in jail after neighbors say she pulled out a gun on two children.

Woman back in jail after pointing a gun at 2 boys

A byron woman is back in jail tonight after neighbors say she pulled out a gun on two children on bikes.

It's a story we first told you about monday.

Peach county deputies arrested 52-year-old patricia mittuch (mitt-ick) -compton for aggravated assault.

She was released on bond but arrested on new charges last night.

Those charges include two counts of cruelty to children, two counts of terroristic threats and another aggravated assault charge.

Deputies say a new peach county investigator on the case watched the body camera footage and added the additional charges.

According to the investigation, two boys -- 12 and 13 years old-- were riding their bikes in the area of rowland circle when they heard animal sounds,