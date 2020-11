Enormous Sea Creature Washes up on Indonesian Shore Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 01:20s - Published 1 day ago Enormous Sea Creature Washes up on Indonesian Shore Occurred on May 18, 2017 / Piru, Maluku, IndonesiaInfo from Licensor: "It is a large fish found on the beach of Nama Hulung, Iha Village, Huamual sub-district, western seram district." 0

