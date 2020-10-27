Netflix Reaches Settlement In 'Black Mirror' Trademark Lawsuit | THR News
The streamer reaches a deal with the children's book publisher behind the "Choose Your Own Adventure" series.
Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit' Viewership Record, Marvel's 'Black Panther' Sequel Production Start Date & More Top News | THR Ne'The Queen's Gambit' sets a new viewership record for Netflix, Scarlet Johansson and Colin Jost went the unconventional route for their wedding and Marvel plans to start shooting the 'Black Panther'..
Tenoch Huerta Set to Join Marvel's 'Black Panther' Sequel | THR NewsTenoch Huerta, star of Netflix's 'Narcos: Mexico,' is joining the cast of Marvel's 'Black Panther' sequel. The untitled film from director Ryan Coogler is set to start filming in July 2021.
Jaden Michael Set to Star as Young Colin Kaepernick in Netflix Limited Series | THR NewsNewcomer Jaden Michael will star as a high school Colin Kaepernick in Netflix limited series 'Colin in Black & White.'