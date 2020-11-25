Pet of the Week: Lavelle needs a loving home!

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 5 minutes ago

Today’s Pet of the Week is Lavelle, a six-and-a-half-year-old Mississippi mutt who was out roaming the streets when animal control picked her up and brought her to the Humane Society of South Mississippi.

