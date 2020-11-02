Global  
 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Manchester United's form after rousing win against Istanbul Basaksehir

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Manchester United's form after rousing win against Istanbul Basaksehir

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Manchester United's form after rousing win against Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the press following histeam's 4-1 win at home against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.United got back on track at an empty Old Trafford on Tuesday evening, withBruno Fernandes’ brace added to by Marcus Rashford’s penalty and a late goalfrom substitute Daniel James.


Man Utd 4-1 Istanbul Basaksehir: Bruno Fernandes scores twice in win

 Bruno Fernandes scores twice as Manchester United beat Istanbul Basaksehir to close in on a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.
Fernandes scores twice as Man Utd close in on knockout stages

 Bruno Fernandes scores twice as Manchester United beat Istanbul Basaksehir to close in on a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.
Champions League match preview: Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir

Champions League match preview: Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United are preparing to take on Istanbul Basaksehir in theChampions League.

Man City target Grealish - Tuesday's gossip

 Man City target England midfielder, Man Utd confident goalkeeper will stay, plus more.
Solskjaer seeks big Man Utd response as Basaksehir come calling

Solskjaer seeks big Man Utd response as Basaksehir come calling

Manchester United might need as much as 12 points to qualify for the Champions league knockout stages and they cannot afford any slip-ups against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blasts football schedule as 'an absolute joke'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blasts football schedule as 'an absolute joke'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described the scheduling oftheir 3-1 victory over Everton as an “absolute joke”. United returned fromtheir embarrassing Champions League defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in theearly hours of Thursday morning yet had to kick off at Goodison Park at12.30pm on Saturday.

Man City determined to sign Messi - Friday's gossip column

 Man City renew Lionel Messi interest, Everton want Daniel James, Man Utd join race for Eduardo Camavinga, plus more.
Marcus Rashford Marcus Rashford English association football player

MOTDx: The story behind the Marcus Rashford mural

 MOTDx's Timbsy heads to Manchester to hear the story behind the mural of England striker Marcus Rashford from the people who made it.
Marcus Rashford launches children's book club to spread joy of reading

 Footballer Marcus Rashford has followed his free school meals campaign by launching a book club to help children enjoy the escapism of reading. The Manchester..
BBC Children In Need raised more than £37 million in 40th anniversary show

BBC Children In Need raised more than £37 million in 40th anniversary show

BBC Children In Need has raised more than £37 million following its 40thanniversary show. The annual fundraiser, which first aired in 1980, featuredappearances from stars including footballer Marcus Rashford, pop stars KylieMinogue and Dolly Parton, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and fitness guru JoeWicks. Shawn Mendes, Cher, Nile Rodgers and Robbie Williams were among thoseto provide musical entertainment during the programme.

Rashford reacts to UK government U-turn on child food poverty

Rashford reacts to UK government U-turn on child food poverty

Britain's government will give extra support to prevent families going hungry or without essential items this winter, a climbdown after resisting calls by soccer player Marcus Rashford to extend free school meals to disadvantaged children.

Fernandes' retaken penalty earns Man Utd win over West Brom

 Bruno Fernandes' twice-taken second-half penalty is enough to give Manchester United their first Premier League victory of the season at Old Trafford over a..
Manchester United to host West Brom despite 'sophisticated' cyber attack

 Manchester United are confident of going ahead with Saturday's match against West Brom at Old Trafford despite a "sophisticated" cyber attack. Read More..
Premier League round-up: Arsenal win at Old Trafford as Liverpool stretch lead at the top

Premier League round-up: Arsenal win at Old Trafford as Liverpool stretch lead at the top

Take a look back at the latest matches in the Premier League the weekend asLiverpool extend their lead at the top following Everton's loss to Newcastle.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backs Anthony Martial to rediscover his best form

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised the form striker Anthony Martial showed...
News24.com | Solskjaer relieved to watch Manchester United take all three points

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was relieved to seal a first home league win of the...
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wary about taking Champions League progress for granted

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not taking progress to the Champions League knockout phase for granted...
'Fernandes can do more than just take penalties'

'Fernandes can do more than just take penalties'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described Bruno Fernandes as a 'winner' who 'likes to take risks', after the midfielder shone in Manchester United's Champions League victory over Istanbul..

Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester

Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester

A round-up of the weekend's Premier League action as Jose Mourinho's Tottenhamtake top spot before Liverpool leapfrog Leicester with a 3-0 win.

Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy

Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy

Bruno Fernandes was involved in penalty drama at both ends against West Bromas the midfielder secured Manchester United’s first home league win of theseason. The referee awarded West Brom a penalty..

