Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Manchester United's form after rousing win against Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the press following histeam's 4-1 win at home against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.United got back on track at an empty Old Trafford on Tuesday evening, withBruno Fernandes’ brace added to by Marcus Rashford ’s penalty and a late goalfrom substitute Daniel James.

Premier League round-up: Arsenal win at Old Trafford as Liverpool stretch lead at the top Take a look back at the latest matches in the Premier League the weekend asLiverpool extend their lead at the top following Everton's loss to Newcastle.

Manchester United are confident of going ahead with Saturday's match against West Brom at Old Trafford despite a "sophisticated" cyber attack. Read More..

Bruno Fernandes' twice-taken second-half penalty is enough to give Manchester United their first Premier League victory of the season at Old Trafford over a..

Rashford reacts to UK government U-turn on child food poverty Britain's government will give extra support to prevent families going hungry or without essential items this winter, a climbdown after resisting calls by soccer player Marcus Rashford to extend free school meals to disadvantaged children.

BBC Children In Need raised more than £37 million in 40th anniversary show BBC Children In Need has raised more than £37 million following its 40thanniversary show. The annual fundraiser, which first aired in 1980, featuredappearances from stars including footballer Marcus Rashford, pop stars KylieMinogue and Dolly Parton, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and fitness guru JoeWicks. Shawn Mendes, Cher, Nile Rodgers and Robbie Williams were among thoseto provide musical entertainment during the programme.

Footballer Marcus Rashford has followed his free school meals campaign by launching a book club to help children enjoy the escapism of reading. The Manchester..

MOTDx's Timbsy heads to Manchester to hear the story behind the mural of England striker Marcus Rashford from the people who made it.

Man City renew Lionel Messi interest, Everton want Daniel James, Man Utd join race for Eduardo Camavinga, plus more.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blasts football schedule as 'an absolute joke' Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described the scheduling oftheir 3-1 victory over Everton as an “absolute joke”. United returned fromtheir embarrassing Champions League defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in theearly hours of Thursday morning yet had to kick off at Goodison Park at12.30pm on Saturday.

Solskjaer seeks big Man Utd response as Basaksehir come calling Manchester United might need as much as 12 points to qualify for the Champions league knockout stages and they cannot afford any slip-ups against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Champions League match preview: Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir Manchester United are preparing to take on Istanbul Basaksehir in theChampions League.

Bruno Fernandes scores twice as Manchester United beat Istanbul Basaksehir to close in on a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not taking progress to the Champions League knockout phase for granted...

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was relieved to seal a first home league win of the...