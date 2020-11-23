Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nevada certifies Joe Biden's election win

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Nevada certifies Joe Biden's election win
Nevada certifies election win for Joe Biden today.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Pennsylvania Certifies Biden's Election Win

Pennsylvania's top election official certified Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the key battleground...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Michigan election board certifies Joe Biden win, dealing blow to Trump

President Donald Trump's efforts to have the election results overturned have been dealt another blow...
euronews - Published

Nevada Supreme Court certifies Biden's presidential win, praises state's top election official

Party-picked presidential electors are set to complete the state's role in the election on Dec. 14
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Newsmax



Related videos from verified sources

Pennsylvania Certifies Joe Biden As Presidential Election Winner [Video]

Pennsylvania Certifies Joe Biden As Presidential Election Winner

Wolf sent a “certificate of ascertainment” to the national archivist Washington with the slate of electors who support President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:39Published
Nevada's supreme court makes Joe Biden's win official [Video]

Nevada's supreme court makes Joe Biden's win official

The Nevada Supreme Court making Joe Biden's win official in the Silver State. The seven justices certified the states results just moments ago.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
In crucial electoral state Georgia's governor certifies Democrat win [Video]

In crucial electoral state Georgia's governor certifies Democrat win

It brings the state one step closer to wrapping up an election fraught with unfounded accusations of fraud by Trump and his supporters.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:20Published