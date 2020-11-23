Nevada certifies Joe Biden's election win

Pennsylvania Certifies Joe Biden As Presidential Election WinnerWolf sent a “certificate of ascertainment” to the national archivist Washington with the slate of electors who support President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Nevada's supreme court makes Joe Biden's win officialThe Nevada Supreme Court making Joe Biden's win official in the Silver State. The seven justices certified the states results just moments ago.
In crucial electoral state Georgia's governor certifies Democrat winIt brings the state one step closer to wrapping up an election fraught with unfounded accusations of fraud by Trump and his supporters.