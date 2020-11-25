'Dancing With The Stars' Crowns A New Champion Couple

Dancing with the Stars has wrapped their current season and crowned the 2020 winner.

One celebrity dancer and their partner have claimed the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

"Bachelor" alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev were chosen as the new champions Monday.

Bristowe and her partner performed an encore of their Argentine Tango to "Toxic" by Britney Spears to secure the win.

The winning duo also danced to "Sparkling Diamonds" from "Moulin Rouge" on their final night.

The results came as a shock to many, who had assumed "Catfish" host Nev Schulman and pro Jenna Johnson would take the title.