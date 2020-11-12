Bitcoin Soars Above $19,000

Global  
 

Bitcoin surged above $19,000 on Tuesday.

The increase marks the first time in nearly three years, the cryptocurrency has come close to its 2017 record.

According to Business Insider, the price of bitcoin climbed as much as 3.3%, to $19,272.21, through the morning.

Cryptocurrencies have seen new interest from both Wall Street and Main Street in recent weeks.

The bitcoin rally lifted other cryptocurrencies as well, including Ethereum and XRP.

Ether gained 4.3%, to $622.73.

XRP spiked 54.7%, to $0.79, at intraday highs.


