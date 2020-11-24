The Nominations Are In For The 2021 Grammy Awards

Global  
 

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday.

Beyoncé leads the pack of nominees with nine nods.

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich followed Beyonce with six nominations each.

Post Malone, Jhene Aiko, and Jacob Collier are in the running for Album of the Year.

According to CNN, "The Daily Show's" Trevor Noah will host the event in January.

The Grammy Awards will air on Jan.

31, 2021, on CBS.


