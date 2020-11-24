David Dinkins, Former New York Mayor, Dies At 93

Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins has died at the age of 93.

Dinkins holds the distinction of being the city's first African American mayor.

According to CNN, Dinkins served as the 106th mayor of New York City from 1990 to 1993.

He was born in 1927 in Trenton, New Jersey, and graduated from Howard University and Brooklyn Law School.

His wife, Joyce Dinkins passed away on October 11 at age 89.

Dinkins is survived by two children and two grandchildren.