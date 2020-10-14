Jam Parkside coffee shop creates European-like atmosphere for outdoor dining in the Buffalo winter Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:57s - Published 9 minutes ago Jam Parkside coffee shop creates European-like atmosphere for outdoor dining in the Buffalo winter The owners of JAM Parkside were getting ready to celebrate the coffee shop’s first anniversary in March when the pandemic forced many businesses to shut down, so over the past few months, they've come up with a creative way to adapt. The owners of JAM Parkside were getting ready to celebrate the coffee shop’s first anniversary in March when the pandemic forced many businesses to shut down, so over the past few months, they've come up with a creative way to adapt. The owners of JAM Parkside were getting ready to celebrate the coffee shop’s first anniversary in March when the pandemic forced many businesses to shut down, so over the past few months, they've come up with a creative way to adapt. The owners of JAM Parkside were getting ready to celebrate the coffee shop’s first anniversary in March when the pandemic forced many businesses to shut down, so over the past few months, they've come up with a creative way to adapt. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MEANTIME, ASANOTHER WINTERWITH COVIDRESTRICTIONSBECOMES REALITY --LOCAL BUSINESSOWNERS ARE AIMINGTO RE-VAMP THE CAFECULTURE ... ANDTHEY'RE LOOKING TOTHE WORLD'SHAPPIEST REGION FORINSPIRATION.IN SCANDINAVIANCOUNTRIES, IT'S NOTUNUSUAL TO SEEDINERS ENJOYING AHOT BEVERAGE,BUNDLED UP INWINTER COATS ANDBLANKETS.NOW, A LOCALBUSINESS IS HOPINGWESTERN NEWYORKERS WILLEMBRACE OUR OWNWINTER WONDERLANDAND HELP GIVE OURSTRUGGLINGECONOMY A BOOST.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER OLIVIAPROIA EXPLAINS.THE OWNERS OF JAMPARKSIDE WEREGETTING READY TOCELEBRATE THECOFFEE SHOP'S FIRSTANNIVERSARY INMARCH WHEN THEPANDEMIC FORCEDMANY BUSINESSES TOSHUT DOWN.STEVE: WE WERE NEWAND STILL TRYING TOFIGURE THINGS OUT.SO. THEY'VE NEVERCLOSED THEIRDOORS...STEVE: WE'VE HADENOUGH TROUBLEOVER THE LAST YEARWITH THE ELECTION,WITH COVID. TO HAVEALL OF THAT AND TONOT BE ABLE TO HAVEGOOD CUP OF COFFEEON TOP OF IT JUSTMAKES IT THAT MUCHMORE DIFFICULT TODEAL WITH.AND JAM PARKSIDEBECAME A SOLACE TOTHE COMMUNITY.STEVE: JUST FORGETABOUT IT FOR ACOUPLE OF SIPS. IF WECAN PROVIDE THAT,WE'VE REALLY DONESOMETHING GREAT.STAND UP: SO YOU CANTAKE YOUR SWEETTREAT AND CUP OFCOFFEE AND ENJOY ITOUTSIDE. BUT MAKESURE YOU BUNDLE UPBECAUSE THIS YEARTHEY'RE TAKING YOUACROSS THE GLOBE.STEVE: WE ALL KNOWTHE TYPICAL LOOK OFA EUROPEAN CAFEWITH 40 LITTLE TABLESOUT FRONT WITH THETWO SEATS. THEREARE PEOPLE WRAPPEDIN THEIR BLANKETSDRINKING COFFEE. IFTHAT DOESN'T LOOKLIKE BUFFALO, RIGHT?HOW DO WE NOT HAVETHAT IN BUFFALO?SO. THE OWNERS OFJAM PARKSIDE AREBRINGING THATTRADITION TO THISSTREET CORNERBECAUSE. QUITEFRANKLY. IT ONLYMAKES SENSE.STEVE: WE AREBUFFALONIANS. IF WECOULD GO TO AFOOTBALL GAME, WE'DBE AT THE FOOTBALLGAME WITH NO SHIRTON. YOU SEE PEOPLESHOVELING THEIRSIDEWALKS IN THEIRSHORTS. THIS IS JUSTANOTHER VERSION OFTHAT.IN BUFFALO, OP,7EWN.





