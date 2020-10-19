|
|
|
Mike Max Goes Hunting For His Thanksgiving Goose
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Mike Max Goes Hunting For His Thanksgiving Goose
Mike Max goes goose hunting with Pete Scmitz to catch a Thanksgiving bird (1:57).WCCO 4 News At 6 - November 24, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
