Redding Airport: Steady number of travelers this Thanksgiving

With less than two days till the Thanksgiving holiday, Action News Now checked in with the Redding Airport to see how they’re coping.

Airport manager jim wadleigh ( wad-lee) says the holidays are a busy time for all airports.

And the redding municpal airport is no exception.

Wadleigh adds that the number of travellers has remained steady.

Because of the pandemic--- they're flight to and from l-a-x has been temporarily suspended.

The airport is only offering one flight--- to and from s-f-o.

Jim wadleigh, airport manager: the airline still recommends that you arrive about an hour before the flight.

If you are checking a bag, you want to be here no less than 45 minutes prior.

United has a policy where the bag has to be there 45 minutes prior.

The airport continues to take all safety precautions necessary.

The flight to and from s-f-o takes off at 8:30 a-m daily.