Hillbilly Elegy movie (2020) - Clip with Glenn Close - Be Somebody Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:14s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:14s - Published Hillbilly Elegy movie (2020) - Clip with Glenn Close - Be Somebody Hillbilly Elegy movie (2020) - Clip with Glenn Close - Be Somebody Plot synopsis: A Yale law student drawn back to his hometown grapples with family history, Appalachian values and the American dream. US Release Date: November 24, 2020 Starring: Haley Bennett, Amy Adams, Glenn Close Directed By: Ron Howard 0

