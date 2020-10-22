Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tesla's Market Value Tops $500 Billion

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Tesla's Market Value Tops $500 Billion

Tesla's Market Value Tops $500 Billion

Tesla may be the new kid on the block in the auto industry, but it's quickly become a big kid on Wall Street.

The electric-car maker's shares continued to climb more than 4% on Tuesday.

This increases the company's total market value above $500 billion for the first time.

The milestone comes on the heels of a banner year for Tesla's stock, says CNN.

Tesla recently upgraded facility now has the capacity to build 500,000 Model Y and Model 3 sedans a year.

This is in addition to 90,000 of its more expensive Model S and Model X vehicles.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tesla's market value crosses $US500 billion as meteoric rally continues

Investors continue to snap up its shares in the run-up to its debut in the S&P 500, extending a rally...
The Age - Published

Elon Musk surpasses Bill Gates as the world's second-richest person as Tesla's market value nears $500 billion

The jump in Musk's net worth places him second to Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, whose wealth stands at $182...
Business Insider - Published

Tesla Set to Breach $500 Billion in Market Value

Tesla Inc. was set to breach $500 billion in market value on Tuesday, as its shares extended a...
Newsmax - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Tesla To Be Added The S&P 500 On December 21st [Video]

Tesla To Be Added The S&P 500 On December 21st

After months of speculation, car manufacturing startup Tesla is... ...Becoming the newest addition to the S&P Dow Jones Indices on December 21st. The value of Tesla’s shares jumped more than 10% in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Tesla Adds Over $20 Billion To It's Value [Video]

Tesla Adds Over $20 Billion To It's Value

On Thursday, Tesla's strong third-quarter earnings sent its stock price up as much as 5.5% on Thursday. The electric-car maker delivered nearly 140,000 vehicles last quarter. That fueled record..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published