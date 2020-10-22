Tesla's Market Value Tops $500 Billion
Tesla's Market Value Tops $500 Billion
Tesla may be the new kid on the block in the auto industry, but it's quickly become a big kid on Wall Street.
The electric-car maker's shares continued to climb more than 4% on Tuesday.
This increases the company's total market value above $500 billion for the first time.
The milestone comes on the heels of a banner year for Tesla's stock, says CNN.
Tesla recently upgraded facility now has the capacity to build 500,000 Model Y and Model 3 sedans a year.
This is in addition to 90,000 of its more expensive Model S and Model X vehicles.