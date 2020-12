DuckTales Clip - How Santa Stole Christmas! Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:58s - Published on November 25, 2020 Video Credit:- Duration: 00:58s - Published DuckTales Clip - How Santa Stole Christmas! DuckTales Clip - How Santa Stole Christmas! - Santa has a mission for Scrooge: help him with Christmas this year and Scrooge will never have to hear from him again! Hugh Bonneville guest stars as Santa Claus. #DuckTales 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend