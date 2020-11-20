Organization Helps Kids Get Visits From Santa

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 5 days ago

Breken Terry explains how Santa is working from home at the North Pole.

The coronavirus pandemic can't stop santa claus and the christmas spirit.

One local group is spreading holiday cheer virtually and one of the worlds top santas is right here in north alabama.

Waay31's breken terry explains how santa is working from home at the north pole, breken?

This year because of coronavirus santa claus and his representatives can't come into hospitals like this one because of all the restrictions.

So a company called how to save christmas is working to make sure sick children still get a visit from santa, just virtually this year.

Bednarek- we quickly realized christmas will be different this year.

Ela bednarek and larry hersberger are co-owners of how to save christmas.

This year they changed things up because of coronavirus.

Hersberger- what is it causing a problem with christmas time?

And that stemmed into us having detailed conversations with santa's and their income, children, and ela was like wait a minute what about children in hospitals?

So, they formed a plan to help employ santas and give back to kids in hospitals.

Corporate sponsors donate money to the company and that pays for a 15 minute zoom call with santa.

Then hersberger called up the 100 best santa's in the world to recruit them to the operation.

Cummings- i was so happy i cried.

To be included in that group you work hard if you have the heart for a santa and you're doing to do what it takes to portray santa and live up to that expectation.

Tuscumbia's very own barry cummings is a professional santa selected by herserger's company.

He said it means the world to him to be able to bring hope to kids and others in what seems like a grim time.

Cummings- i talked to one child that's fixing to have surgery and everything and it lit her up with her visit.

At the end i was able to tell her that santa sends his sincere prayers and wishes that she gets well and makes it through the surgery and that i would be praying for her.

You could tell it meant the world to her.

Her mother sent me a message later on thanking me for that because it was really encouraging to her.

Cummings told me he's also a santa at cabella's in huntsville with shields seperating him and the children. It's just another way coronavirus has changed christmas this year.

It's just another way coronavirus has changed christmas this year.

