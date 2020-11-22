Biden Transition: President-Elect To Receive Intelligence Reports, Cabinet Picks Announced

Global  
 

President-elect Joe Biden announced several Cabinet picks and has been given the go-ahead to receive classified intelligence reports, as the formal transition is underway.

Meanwhile President Donald Trump still has not conceded.

Natalie Brand reports.

(11/24/20)


