Biden Transition: President-Elect To Receive Intelligence Reports, Cabinet Picks Announced
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:01s - Published
President-elect Joe Biden announced several Cabinet picks and has been given the go-ahead to receive classified intelligence reports, as the formal transition is underway.
Meanwhile President Donald Trump still has not conceded.
Natalie Brand reports.
(11/24/20)
