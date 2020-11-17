Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kate Hudson is a strict mother

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Kate Hudson is a strict mother

Kate Hudson is a strict mother

Kate Hudson is a “strict mother”, as she says she has "no tolerance" for any of her children telling lies, no matter how small they are.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

MUSIC Movie - Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr, Maddie Ziegler [Video]

MUSIC Movie - Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr, Maddie Ziegler

MUSIC Movie (2021) - Official Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Zu is newly sober when she receives news that she is to become the sole guardian of her half-sister named Music, a young girl on the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:00Published
Kate Hudson praises Goldie Hawn in birthday tribute: She's a goddess [Video]

Kate Hudson praises Goldie Hawn in birthday tribute: She's a goddess

Kate Hudson has hailed her mother, Goldie Hawn, as a “goddess” ahead of her 75th birthday on Saturday (21.11.20).

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:57Published
Matthew McConaughey Tried to Explain Why He Was Kate Hudson's Worst On-Screen Kiss [Video]

Matthew McConaughey Tried to Explain Why He Was Kate Hudson's Worst On-Screen Kiss

It's all about context for him.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:51Published