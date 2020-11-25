How forgiveness can create a more just legal system | Martha Minow
Video Credit: TED - Duration: 14:53s - Published
How forgiveness can create a more just legal system | Martha Minow
Pardons, commutations and bankruptcy laws are all tools of forgiveness within the US legal system.
Are we using them frequently enough, and with fairness?
Law professor Martha Minow outlines how these merciful measures can reinforce racial and economic inequality -- and makes the case for creating a system of restorative justice that focuses on accountability and reconciliation rather than punishment.