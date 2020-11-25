Global  
 

SEAL Team Season 4 promo trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Bravo Team enters enemy territory in the snowy Spin Ghar Mountain Range to capture Al-Hazred, the leader of a terrorist group and son of the terrorist leader that Jason took down early in his career and made him Bravo One.

When they are attacked, Jason and Cerberus, Bravo’s canine member, are separated from the team, in part one of the two-part fourth season premiere of SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, December 2nd on CBS.

The dramatic season premiere was directed by Bravo One himself, David Boreanaz.


SEAL Team 4x03 "The New Normal" Season 4 Episode 3 Promo Trailer HD - Bravo Team struggles to adjust to a new team dynamic after several members make life-altering career decisions, on SEAL TEAM,..

Star David Boreanaz recently spoke with CBS3's Janelle Burrell.

David Boreanaz tells ET Canada about shooting in a snowstorm on a mountaintop while directing the two-hour season 4 premiere episode of "SEAL Team", premiering Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on..

