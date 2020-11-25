Pascagoula Panthers football team is South State bound
Over the past three weeks, the Pascagoula football team has seen just about everything.
From wining the region 4 class 5A district championship by virtue of a four-way tiebreaker to winning a first round playoff game by virtue of a COVID-19 forfeiture to winning a second round playoff game by virtue of a game-winning field goal in overtime.
"we've been waiting for this moment ever since june 1st.
- we've been talking about it - the whole time.
It's finally- here, and now we've just got to- make the most of it."
"in all honesty, june 1st.
When these guys started showing up o- june 1st our- expectation was to be here, to- contend for a championship.
So- no, it's not surprising to be - here.
But it sure is- gratifying."
More than five months in the- making... pascagoula- certainly has a lot to be - thankful for... leading up to - the - fourth friday, in november.
- "it feels pretty strange.
I've never been here before, and las- year we were one step - - - - away from being here.
And just- the feeling of coaches making - memories, taking- pictures.
I asked coach, why ar- you taking pictures?
He said yo- never know- when you can be here again."
The panthers haven't been where- they are now, since 2012... - and they haven't been where - they're trying to go... since - 2012.
- "watching guys like jaylen smit come out of here and play in- those games and - know that those were the greats- that played ahead of us and now- we know we're the - next ones to do it, that really- means a lot.
But at the same- time, we've got to stay - humble and realize that it's al- on us.
We don't have anyone to- save us.
We don't - have anyone to back us up.
So w- have to come in every day, day- in and day out, - and give it our all, 110- percent."
- the region 4 class 5-a champs - have been pretty good at saving- themselves, all year long...- especially against- hattiesburg.- pascagoula out-scored the tiger- 30-nothing in the fourth- quarter, of an early october- regular season comeback win...- and then doubled down, on - friday.
- the hero was caden chisholm...- who kicked the game-tying field- goal, as time expired in- regulation... before booting- home the game-winner... in a- 35-32 overtime thriller.- "that's more or less one of those ones you've got to be - there.
I was on the end and - once he kicked it, i turned - around to see if he made it or- - - not or whatever and then next - thing i know, i see our - quarterback keilon and caden- sprinting down the- field and i was trying to catch- up with caden to give him a big- hug but i couldn't."
"did you realize caden was that fast?"
"nah.
I didn't even see caden.
Was already down there.
I think- i ran a 4-flat 100."
"that's just pure joy, pure elation.
Watching your kids - execute and to be able to walk- off - the field victorious to get the- to south state and the- opportunity to go to- jackson, that's what we played- for all year long and to see- - - that finally come to fruition,- there's no feeling like it in - the coaching world."
As the focus now shifts to west- jones, in less than 72- hours... it's hard not to think- about all the panthers have - overcome... to even get to this- moment.
- and not just losing two games - due to covid-19... but- even in the years prior to- this... with the class of 20-21- going 0-7 as- seventh graders... and then 1-1- - - - as sophomores, on varsity... to- now being just two wins away, - from the program's- first gold ball... since 1987.- "it just feels better to be out here with my brothers and - knowing that we're fighting for- something that this school- hasn't done in a really long- time."
"same mentality.
Like i said, w beat covid.
I feel like it's- more of a mental- game now.
But i feel like if we- beat covid, we can beat west- jones."
"they followed our warface mentality that we would be able- to be practicing during - thanksgiving.
And it's a dream- come true for every one of thes- young men, and as - coaches it's the opportunity yo- always want to have is to - - - practice during thanksgiving."
- as we learned at stop number 8,- on news 25's 25 teams in 25 - days... - warface stands for work...- - - - accountability... respect...- family... attitude... - character... and enthusiasm.- the panthers and mustangs will- kick things off, from - pascagoula's war memorial -