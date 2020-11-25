Governor and Republicans unveil competing relief packages

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

Governor will call a special session when a deal is reached.

Governor tim walz and minnesota republicans unveiled separate proposals for relief to covid savaged small businesses today.

The plan developed by governor walz and house democratics includes grants for roughly 14?

"* thousand businesses... a 13?

"*week extension of unemployment benefits... and 500?

"*dollar emergency payments to struggling families.

The g?

"*o?

"*p proposal includes * million dollar grant fund for businesses... a three?

"*month sales tax holiday for affected businesses... and doubling caps on takeout beer... wine... and liquor.

Rochester business owner abe sauer of happy to see lawmakers working to help businesses.

Xxx "i think it's super important that they're doing something.

I mean, there has to be action.

Obviously at the federal level, i don't want to point fingers on either side of that, but they clearly are dropping the ball across the board.

And that's not just for restaurants, that's for people out of work."

Governor walz says he will convene a special session to pass an aid package as soon as democrats and