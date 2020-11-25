'This is Christmas!' show at The Venetian canceled
The Venetian hotel-casino has announced that it is canceling its holiday show “This is Christmas!” The show was scheduled to open Nov.
27.
It is being canceled because of the statewide pause that went into effect at 12:01 a.m.
Tuesday.
