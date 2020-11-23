Veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away following Covid-19 complications | Oneindia News

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, a close aide of Sonia Gandhi, died at a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday morning at the age of 71.

The veteran politician had been at Medanta Hospital since his health worsened after a Covid-19 infection.

In a tweet, his son Faisal Patel said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30am.

Patel had announced on Twitter on October 1 that he contracted coronavirus.

Last week, his daughter said he was stable and "significantly better" than at the time of hospitalisation.

#AhmedPatel #Covid-19 #AhmedPatelDies