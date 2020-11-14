Global  
 

Devotees take holy dip on auspicious occasion of 'Dev Uthani Ekadashi'

Devotees took holy dip in river Ganga at Varanasi on the auspicious occasion of 'Dev Uthani Ekadashi'.

They performed 'puja' along the shore of holy river Ganga on November 25.

Devotees in UP's Prayagraj also took holy dip at Triveni Sangam today.

Tulsi Vivah is conducted on the occasion of 'Dev Uthani Ekadashi'.


