Devotees take holy dip on auspicious occasion of 'Dev Uthani Ekadashi'

Six people were rescued and two others went missing after a vessel carrying eight trucks capsized in Ganga river in Malda district of West Bengal on night of November 23. According to Malda's Zilla Parishad, Sabhadhipati Gaur Chandra Mondal, the launch boat was coming from Rajmahal ghat of Jharkhand, but got drowned during unloading of trucks at Manikchak ghat in Malda. Search and rescue operation is underway to trace the two missing individuals. Meanwhile, the Malda administration has initiated an enquiry to find the cause of the incident.
Ganga Aarti resumed with fervour at Varanasi's famous Dashashwamedh Ghat after 8 months on November 21. Sound of bells once again reverberated around the ghat. Grand Aarti is performed every evening to offer prayers to river Ganga. Aarti was halted after COVID cases started rising in India. During last 8 months only symbolic aarti was performed.
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet decided to introduce an ordinance against unlawful religious conversions, informed state minister for MSME, Sidharth Nath Singh on November 24 to ANI. He added, "The ordinance provides for jail term of 1-5 years with Rs 15,000 penalty for forceful religious conversion. For conversions of minors and women of SC/SC community, there will be jail term of 3-10 years with Rs 25,000 penalty."
At least four people died after consuming illicit liquor in Amilia village of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Five to six people have been admitted to hospital for treatment. Team of officials has reached Amilia village under Phulpur police station limits after receiving information about the deaths. "We've been informed about 4 deaths, and 5-6 people are admitted in hospital. Probe is on," said Prayagraj District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami.
Devotees on day third of Chhath Puja gathered at Takta Ghat in Kolkata. CM Mamata Banerjee also attended the Puja. Rituals were performed, and prayers were offered to sun god. Devotees took holy dip on..