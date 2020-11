Curfew To Go Into Effect For LA, Other Purple Tier Counties Starting Saturday



Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a limited "stay-at-home" order Thursday afternoon requiring gatherings, movement and non-essential work to stop between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in all California.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 01:56 Published 4 days ago

San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura County Sheriffs Join OC Sheriff, Decline To Enforce COVID Curfew



After announcing Orange County would not be enforcing Gov. Gavin Newsom stay-at-home order, Sheriff Don Barnes said Friday the order is "a matter of personal responsibility and not a matter of law.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:47 Published 4 days ago