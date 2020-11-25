Judge denies restaurants’ challenge to two-week freeze

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 38 seconds ago

The Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association announced on Tuesday they were unable to obtain a temporary restraining order against the freeze.

Tonight at 11-- we're hearing from the president and c- e-o of the eugene area chamber of commerce about lawsuit--dismissed by a judge today that could have opened restuarants back up for dine in.

Thank you for joining us, i'm chynna greene.

Kezi nine new reporter connor mccarthy spoke with her earlier this evening and joins us live from eugene to share her reaction.

Chynna--brittany quick-warner says she is dissapointed by the decision of the federal judge to toss out that law suit.

She says she wants people to be protected from covid-19, but there are other ways to achieve that without shutting down local businesses.

The lawsuit was filed by the oregon restaurant and lodging association filed in federal court claiming the industry was being treated unfairly compared to others.

They argued other industries like personal services, schools, and outdoor sports didn't have to shut down.

Quick warner says what makes this shutdown for restaurants different than the last-- is that there's little to no support from the federal or state government to provide relief.

This time around the money that the state has been allocating has gone so quickly.

There was a grant that opened last thursday afternoon that was closed within 20 minutes it had such high demand quick warner says hopefully during the propsed special session by house speaker tina kotek-- law makers will be able to pass bills that will send relief to small businesses.

Chynna-- quick- warner says to help these businesses out through this two week pause-- shop local.

She also says to follow oha and cdc guidelines because compliance to those rules will keep businesses open.

Live