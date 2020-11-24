The BMW iX - Simon Sebastian, Interior Designer

Conceived from the outset for purely electric mobility, the iX sees BMW redefining the successful Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) concept.

With its completely newly developed, precise and minimalist design, the BMW iX is the first representative of a trailblazing generation of cars poised to redefine the driving experience, the feeling of space inside and the relationship between vehicles and those on board.

The BMW iX harnesses the latest innovations in the fields of electrification, automated driving and connectivity to deliver a mobility experience which puts people more than ever at its heart.

To this end, its design has been developed from the inside out.

The BMW iX has been created to provide quality of life and wellbeing for drivers and passengers.

The clear and minimalist design of its exterior showcases a new form of mobility geared squarely to the needs of the vehicle’s occupants.

Its interior offers those on board innovative options for using the time during a journey – and enjoying relaxation, safety, security, and a new form of luxury in the process.