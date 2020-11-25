Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:48s - Published 2 weeks ago

People evacuated from low-lying areas will be provided with essentials: Puducherry CM

People evacuated from low-lying areas in Puducherry will be provided with every essential item like water, hand sanitizer and face mask, said Puducherry Chief Minister V.

Narayanasamy ahead of sever cyclonic storm Nivar.

"Central control room is operating from State Disaster Management control room to provide help to the public.

People from low-lying areas have been evacuated.

They will be provided with food, water, hand sanitizers and face masks.

The fishermen advised not to venture into the sea," said CM Narayanasamy.