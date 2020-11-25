Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

People evacuated from low-lying areas will be provided with essentials: Puducherry CM

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:48s - Published
People evacuated from low-lying areas will be provided with essentials: Puducherry CM

People evacuated from low-lying areas will be provided with essentials: Puducherry CM

People evacuated from low-lying areas in Puducherry will be provided with every essential item like water, hand sanitizer and face mask, said Puducherry Chief Minister V.

Narayanasamy ahead of sever cyclonic storm Nivar.

"Central control room is operating from State Disaster Management control room to provide help to the public.

People from low-lying areas have been evacuated.

They will be provided with food, water, hand sanitizers and face masks.

The fishermen advised not to venture into the sea," said CM Narayanasamy.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

V. Narayanasamy V. Narayanasamy Indian politician

Puducherry CM visits cyclone 'Nivar' affected areas [Video]

Puducherry CM visits cyclone 'Nivar' affected areas

Chief Minister of Puducherry, V Narayanasamy visited 'Cyclone Nivar' affected areas in Uppalam on November 26. He also walked in heavily water-logged streets along with officials to review situation. The cyclone 'Nivar' hit the coastal areas of Puducherry and affected Tamil Nadu in wee hours of Nov 26.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Pondicherry Pondicherry City in Puducherry, India

Cyclone Burevi: Orange alert issued for four districts in Kerala for Dec 6 [Video]

Cyclone Burevi: Orange alert issued for four districts in Kerala for Dec 6

Cyclone Burevi remained practically stationary for 30 hrs over Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram. Severe waterlogging was witnessed in Rameswaram & Puducherry following heavy rainfall. Residents of Rameswaram also suffered power outages due to the cyclone. IMD informed that the depression weakened into a well marked low pressure area. Fishermen have been advised not to venture along Kerala coast on December 5 and 6. Orange alert has been issued for four districts in Kerala for December 6. Teams of NDRF are carrying out rescue operations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:31Published
Cyclone Burevi: Heavy rains cause waterlogging in Puducherry, TN [Video]

Cyclone Burevi: Heavy rains cause waterlogging in Puducherry, TN

Severe waterlogging was seen in various parts of Rameswaram following heavy rainfall in the region. Locals are facing problems due to continuous showers. Cyclone Burevi, which had weakened to Deep Depression, affected the normal life in the southern state. Following heavy rainfall, waterlogging was also seen in several parts of Puducherry.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published
Cyclone Burevi to further weaken into depression during next 12 hrs: IMD [Video]

Cyclone Burevi to further weaken into depression during next 12 hrs: IMD

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra while updating on Cyclone Burevi informed that storm is expected to weaken into depression while moving westward across south Tamil Nadu in next 12 hours. "Cyclone Burevi lays over Gulf of Mannar near south Tamil Nadu coast. Wind speed is 50-60 kmph. It'll further weaken into depression while moving westward across south Kerala coast during next 12 hrs," said IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. He further added, "There has been extremely heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry under its influence. Very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely to continue over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published

Related videos from verified sources

People in India evacuated in inflatable boats as rain continues to lash the city of Chennai [Video]

People in India evacuated in inflatable boats as rain continues to lash the city of Chennai

The people living in low-lying areas have been evacuated in inflatable boats as rain continues to lash the city of Chennai, India, on Wednesday (November 25).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Watch: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace for Cyclone Nivar with Covid protocols [Video]

Watch: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace for Cyclone Nivar with Covid protocols

Cyclone Nivar is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before dawn on Thursday. IMD said Nivar would cross over betwen Karaikal and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:31Published