Mark Drakeford: People should think carefully about Christmas plans

People should “think carefully” about who they meet and how far they travelover Christmas, the First Minister of Wales has said.


Mark Drakeford on 'Christmas bubble' of three households mixing during festive period

Mark Drakeford on 'Christmas bubble' of three households mixing during festive period

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford outlines the UK-wide approach tocoronavirus restrictions throughout the Christmas season, in which up to threehouseholds can mix for a limited five-day period. The relaxation of currentrestrictions will come into effect on December 23 and last until December 27,Mr Drakeford said.

Welsh First Minister: Christmas lockdown is not inevitable

Welsh First Minister: Christmas lockdown is not inevitable

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford urged the public to continue to followcoronavirus guidelines to avoid going into another lockdown.

Cardiff city centre very busy after lockdown

Cardiff city centre very busy after lockdown

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said Cardiff city centre is being “wellmanaged” amid reports of busy shopping centres and queues outside stores. TheWelsh Government has not “ruled out” taking targeted local action followingthe conclusion of Wales’ 17-day firebreak lockdown, Mr Drakeford has said.

'Positive signs' Wales' firebreak has worked

'Positive signs' Wales' firebreak has worked

There are "positive signs" that Wales' firebreak lockdown has curbed the spread of coronavirus in the country, the First Minister has said. Mark Drakeford said recent high numbers of new cases were beginning to drop as Wales began life under new national measures from Monday. "We won't know the full impact for a couple of weeks yet" he added, "but there are some tentative early positive signs, and those give us some hope." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Operation Encompass: 'Some children are scared to talk about domestic abuse'

 More than 143,000 domestic abuse alerts have been passed on to schools in England and Wales in 2020.
BBC News
Michael Gove and Nicola Sturgeon react to Christmas restrictions

Michael Gove and Nicola Sturgeon react to Christmas restrictions

The First Ministers for Scotland and Wales on Tuesday supported a move by theU.K. government to plan a five-day lifting of restrictions designed to combatcoronavirus over the Christmas period. Restrictions will be lifted across theU.K. between Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, with up to three households being allowed tomeet indoors as a part of a "bubble" within that period.

Winners revealed at first virtual Inside Soap Awards

Winners revealed at first virtual Inside Soap Awards

EastEnders was the big winner at the first virtual Inside Soap Awards, earninga total of five trophies including best soap. Coronation Street was closebehind with four trophies, including three for its acclaimed storyline showingGeoff Metcalfe’s increasing coercive control over Yasmeen Nazir. JessicaPlummer, who is currently competing in I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!in Wales, was among the stand-out winners of the night.

Covid: The new lockdown rules for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland

 England will move to a tougher version of tiered coronavirus restrictions when lockdown ends next week.
BBC News

Asda drivers hoping to deliver some Christmas kindness

Asda drivers hoping to deliver some Christmas kindness

Asda's 7,500 delivery drivers are taking part in a nationwide initiativebacked by the Royal Voluntary Service to help combat loneliness around thecountry Drivers can add a ‘Happy to Chat’ badge to their uniforms to signalthey’re happy to spend a few minutes with people who are lonely.

Boris Johnson gives Christmas update

Boris Johnson gives Christmas update

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on the UK’s plans for the Christmas period and after lockdown ends on December 2nd. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

UK governments unveil Covid-19 Christmas plans

UK governments unveil Covid-19 Christmas plans

People will be able to join 'Christmas bubbles' to allow families to reuniteover the festive period. The UK Government and devolved administrations haveagreed the approach despite concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Thetemporary easing of measures will allow three households to mix in a bubblefrom December 23 to 27.

Easing restrictions at Christmas will lead to Covid-19 spread – Mark Drakeford

Plans to allow families across the UK to meet up over Christmas “will lead to more spreading of...
Lorraine Kelly Slams Government Over Rumoured Christmas Covid Plans

Lorraine Kelly Slams Government Over Rumoured Christmas Covid Plans

Lorraine Kelly Slams Government Over Rumoured Christmas Covid Plans

A Christmas Kiss Movie - Jillian Murray, Holly Gagnier, George Stults, Conner Floyd

A Christmas Kiss Movie - Jillian Murray, Holly Gagnier, George Stults, Conner Floyd

A Christmas Kiss Movie - OFFICIAL TRAILER (2020) - Plot synopsis: When romance novelist, Jennifer Monroe, finally returns home one Christmas, she must face not only her family, but also her childhood..

Drakeford: Wales' firebreak will end despite new lockdown

Drakeford: Wales' firebreak will end despite new lockdown

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford says the country's post-lockdown plans had to be adapted to the "unexpected announcement" by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that England would start a month-long..

