Mark Drakeford: People should think carefully about Christmas plans

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford outlines the UK-wide approach tocoronavirus restrictions throughout the Christmas season, in which up to threehouseholds can mix for a limited five-day period. The relaxation of currentrestrictions will come into effect on December 23 and last until December 27,Mr Drakeford said.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has said Cardiff city centre is being “wellmanaged” amid reports of busy shopping centres and queues outside stores. TheWelsh Government has not “ruled out” taking targeted local action followingthe conclusion of Wales’ 17-day firebreak lockdown, Mr Drakeford has said.
There are "positive signs" that Wales' firebreak lockdown has curbed the spread of coronavirus in the country, the First Minister has said. Mark Drakeford said recent high numbers of new cases were beginning to drop as Wales began life under new national measures from Monday. "We won't know the full impact for a couple of weeks yet" he added, "but there are some tentative early positive signs, and those give us some hope."
The First Ministers for Scotland and Wales on Tuesday supported a move by theU.K. government to plan a five-day lifting of restrictions designed to combatcoronavirus over the Christmas period. Restrictions will be lifted across theU.K. between Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, with up to three households being allowed tomeet indoors as a part of a "bubble" within that period.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on the UK’s plans for the Christmas period and after lockdown ends on December 2nd. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
People will be able to join 'Christmas bubbles' to allow families to reuniteover the festive period. The UK Government and devolved administrations haveagreed the approach despite concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Thetemporary easing of measures will allow three households to mix in a bubblefrom December 23 to 27.
