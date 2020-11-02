Mark Drakeford: People should think carefully about Christmas plans

'Positive signs' Wales' firebreak has worked



There are "positive signs" that Wales' firebreak lockdown has curbed the spread of coronavirus in the country, the First Minister has said. Mark Drakeford said recent high numbers of new cases were beginning to drop as Wales began life under new national measures from Monday. "We won't know the full impact for a couple of weeks yet" he added, "but there are some tentative early positive signs, and those give us some hope."

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:47 Published on January 1, 1970