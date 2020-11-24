Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nominations announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Nominations announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards

Nominations announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards

Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday during a livestream.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Grammy Award Grammy Award Accolade by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States

The Weeknd calls Grammy Awards 'corrupt' after nominations snub

 The Blinding Lights singer had been expected to perform strongly, but didn't get any nominations.
BBC News

BTS: K-pop band earns first ever Grammy nomination

 It's also the first time a Korean pop group has been nominated at the prestigious US music awards.
BBC News

The Weeknd lashes at 'corrupt' Grammys over his nomination snub; the Recording Academy responds

 The Weeknd has words for the "corrupt" Grammys after his surprise nomination snub, calling for voting transparency. The Recording Academy responds.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

The Weeknd Gets 0 Nominations at Grammy Awards 2021 Despite Breaking Chart Records

The Weeknd is curiously missing from the 2021 Grammy Awards nominations list. Despite being a...
Just Jared - Published

Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish & More - Grammy Nominations 2021!

The nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards have been revealed! This is the 63rd annual ceremony for...
Just Jared Jr - Published

Justin Bieber Is 'Flattered,' But Says His Grammy Nominations Are 'Very Strange'

Justin Bieber is reacting to his 2021 Grammy Awards nominations! The 26-year-old was nominated for...
Just Jared Jr - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Trevor Noah to host 2021 Grammy Awards [Video]

Trevor Noah to host 2021 Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy and CBS made the announcement on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Beyonce leads 2021 Grammy Awards nominations [Video]

Beyonce leads 2021 Grammy Awards nominations

Beyonce is among the most nominated artists for the 2021 Grammy Awards with nine nods to her name, as Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish also score big nominations.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:59Published
The Nominations Are In For The 2021 Grammy Awards [Video]

The Nominations Are In For The 2021 Grammy Awards

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday. Beyoncé leads the pack of nominees with nine nods. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich followed Beyonce with six nominations..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published