Nominations announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards
Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday during a livestream.
Beyonce leads 2021 Grammy Awards nominations
Beyonce is among the most nominated artists for the 2021 Grammy Awards with nine nods to her name, as Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish also score big nominations.
The Nominations Are In For The 2021 Grammy Awards
The 63rd annual Grammy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday.
Beyoncé leads the pack of nominees with nine nods.
Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich followed Beyonce with six nominations..
