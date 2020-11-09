Welsh First Minister concerned animals will escape from I'm A Celeb camp

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford outlines the UK-wide approach tocoronavirus restrictions throughout the Christmas season, in which up to threehouseholds can mix for a limited five-day period. The relaxation of currentrestrictions will come into effect on December 23 and last until December 27,Mr Drakeford said.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has said Cardiff city centre is being “wellmanaged” amid reports of busy shopping centres and queues outside stores. TheWelsh Government has not “ruled out” taking targeted local action followingthe conclusion of Wales’ 17-day firebreak lockdown, Mr Drakeford has said.
The First Ministers for Scotland and Wales on Tuesday supported a move by theU.K. government to plan a five-day lifting of restrictions designed to combatcoronavirus over the Christmas period. Restrictions will be lifted across theU.K. between Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, with up to three households being allowed tomeet indoors as a part of a "bubble" within that period.
EastEnders was the big winner at the first virtual Inside Soap Awards, earninga total of five trophies including best soap. Coronation Street was closebehind with four trophies, including three for its acclaimed storyline showingGeoff Metcalfe’s increasing coercive control over Yasmeen Nazir. JessicaPlummer, who is currently competing in I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!in Wales, was among the stand-out winners of the night.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast the Prime Minister goinginto self-isolation "doesn't affect the amount of work he'll be able to dodriving forward the agenda". The Prime Minister, who was admitted to intensivecare with coronavirus in April, has confirmed he was notified by NHS Test andTrace on Sunday that he must self-isolate and will now remain at Number 10 fora period of 14 days.
