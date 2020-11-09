Welsh First Minister concerned animals will escape from I'm A Celeb camp

The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford tells BBC Breakfast he isconcerned about non-native species escaping from the I’m A Celebrity… Get MeOut Of Here!

Hancock: Covid-19 vaccine will be given to staff and patients in care homes first Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast that a Covid-19 vaccine willbe given to staff and patients in care homes as a priority.

Yorkshire Ripper's death brings 'closure' for victim's son Richard McCann, the son of Peter Sutcliffe's first victim, Wilma, talks to BBCBreakfast as it's announced the Yorkshire Ripper has died aged 74.

Matt Hancock: The Prime Minister can be just as effective in self-isolation Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast the Prime Minister goinginto self-isolation "doesn't affect the amount of work he'll be able to dodriving forward the agenda". The Prime Minister, who was admitted to intensivecare with coronavirus in April, has confirmed he was notified by NHS Test andTrace on Sunday that he must self-isolate and will now remain at Number 10 fora period of 14 days.

Hancock: Coronavirus restrictions still in place at Christmas Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast that there will still be a raft ofcoronavirus restrictions in place come Christmas.

Winners revealed at first virtual Inside Soap Awards EastEnders was the big winner at the first virtual Inside Soap Awards, earninga total of five trophies including best soap. Coronation Street was closebehind with four trophies, including three for its acclaimed storyline showingGeoff Metcalfe’s increasing coercive control over Yasmeen Nazir. JessicaPlummer, who is currently competing in I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!in Wales, was among the stand-out winners of the night.

Michael Gove and Nicola Sturgeon react to Christmas restrictions The First Ministers for Scotland and Wales on Tuesday supported a move by theU.K. government to plan a five-day lifting of restrictions designed to combatcoronavirus over the Christmas period. Restrictions will be lifted across theU.K. between Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, with up to three households being allowed tomeet indoors as a part of a "bubble" within that period.

More than 143,000 domestic abuse alerts have been passed on to schools in England and Wales in 2020.

Cardiff city centre very busy after lockdown First Minister Mark Drakeford has said Cardiff city centre is being “wellmanaged” amid reports of busy shopping centres and queues outside stores. TheWelsh Government has not “ruled out” taking targeted local action followingthe conclusion of Wales’ 17-day firebreak lockdown, Mr Drakeford has said.

Welsh First Minister: Christmas lockdown is not inevitable Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford urged the public to continue to followcoronavirus guidelines to avoid going into another lockdown.

Mark Drakeford on 'Christmas bubble' of three households mixing during festive period First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford outlines the UK-wide approach tocoronavirus restrictions throughout the Christmas season, in which up to threehouseholds can mix for a limited five-day period. The relaxation of currentrestrictions will come into effect on December 23 and last until December 27,Mr Drakeford said.

Mark Drakeford: People should think carefully about Christmas plans People should “think carefully” about who they meet and how far they travelover Christmas, the First Minister of Wales has said.