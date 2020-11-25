‘Are You OK?’: Meghan Markle On Misscarriage, Covid And A Divided America

Meghan Markle describes having a miscarriage, in July, while holding baby Archiein a new article for the New York Times.

The Duchess also wrote about how this year has “brought so many of us to our breaking points”, describing the devastation of Covid-19 and the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd that sparked the Black Lives Matter protests.