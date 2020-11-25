Two arrested for extorting clients by sending obscene morphed pictures

Delhi police has nabbed two accused Shoaib Akhtar and Nasimul Haque who used to blackmail and extort innocent clients by sending obscene morphed pictures.

One accused Shoaib Akhtar used to work with an online loan providing company.

He was terminated from the company during lockdown and after that he started to misuse the company data which was available to him.

On the basis of technical surveillance, a raid was conducted at Gurugram (HR) and dedicated team under the supervision of SHO/PS Jahangirpuri, who successfully nabbed two accused persons namely Shoaib Akhtar and Nasimul.

A lady has lodged a complaint stating that a person has sent morphed and obscene pictures of her and threatened to viral those obscene pictures and demanded money in lieu of not sharing her obscene pictures over the internet.

Acting on that complaint, on the basis of technical surveillance, a raid was conducted in Gurugram, and team of Jahangirpuri Police Station successfully arrested both the accused.

4 mobiles phones, 2 laptops and various SIM cards were recovered from their possession.

During investigation, they disclosed that they used to create obscene pictures of unknown persons or clients and send their obscene morphed pictures through whatsApp to the same person and also threatened them to viral those over social media or to their relatives, unless they meet their demands.

They also disclosed that they have extorted more than Rs 12 lakh from around 45 persons with same modus operandi throughout India.