Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two arrested for extorting clients by sending obscene morphed pictures

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Two arrested for extorting clients by sending obscene morphed pictures

Two arrested for extorting clients by sending obscene morphed pictures

Delhi police has nabbed two accused Shoaib Akhtar and Nasimul Haque who used to blackmail and extort innocent clients by sending obscene morphed pictures.

One accused Shoaib Akhtar used to work with an online loan providing company.

He was terminated from the company during lockdown and after that he started to misuse the company data which was available to him.

On the basis of technical surveillance, a raid was conducted at Gurugram (HR) and dedicated team under the supervision of SHO/PS Jahangirpuri, who successfully nabbed two accused persons namely Shoaib Akhtar and Nasimul.

A lady has lodged a complaint stating that a person has sent morphed and obscene pictures of her and threatened to viral those obscene pictures and demanded money in lieu of not sharing her obscene pictures over the internet.

Acting on that complaint, on the basis of technical surveillance, a raid was conducted in Gurugram, and team of Jahangirpuri Police Station successfully arrested both the accused.

4 mobiles phones, 2 laptops and various SIM cards were recovered from their possession.

During investigation, they disclosed that they used to create obscene pictures of unknown persons or clients and send their obscene morphed pictures through whatsApp to the same person and also threatened them to viral those over social media or to their relatives, unless they meet their demands.

They also disclosed that they have extorted more than Rs 12 lakh from around 45 persons with same modus operandi throughout India.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shoaib Akhtar Shoaib Akhtar Pakistani cricketer


Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Police use water cannon, tear gas on agitating farmers near Delhi-Haryana border [Video]

Police use water cannon, tear gas on agitating farmers near Delhi-Haryana border

Delhi's borders continie to remain under tight security in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana have called for a two-day protest over Centre's new farm laws. Haryana Police deployed more than 1,500 security personnel at Faridabad-Delhi border. Police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse farmers at Shambhu border, near Ambala. Drone camera has also been deployed for security surveillance at Delhi-Faridabad border. Security was heightened on Thursday morning to stop protesting farmers from coming to Delhi. Earlier, Delhi Police rejected requests from farmers' unions to hold protest in the city. Farmers in Punjab have been staging protests against new farm laws passed in September. Several opposition parties have termed these contentious agricultural bills as anti-farmer.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:07Published

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai tests positive for COVID-19; third minister in Kejriwal govt to get infected

 Gopal Rai is the third minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government to have contracted the virus.
DNA
COVID-19 test first thing for passengers arriving from Delhi, Gujarat at Pune Railway Station [Video]

COVID-19 test first thing for passengers arriving from Delhi, Gujarat at Pune Railway Station

COVID-19 tests are being done on passengers arriving from Delhi, Goa, Rajasthan and Gujarat at Pune Railway Station. A doctor said, "Passengers with high temperature are undergoing Rapid Antigen Test; if positive, being shifted to hospital. We are keeping record." The Maharashtra government on November 23 imposed restrictions on travellers who wish to come to the state from heavily coronavirus-afflicted states like Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat and Goa. The restrictions are imposed on both rail or air travellers. The travellers have to undergone an RT-PCR test.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:16Published

Active Covid cases rise for 2nd day in a row; day’s toll 500+

 India’s active Covid-19 cases rose for the second straight day on Wednesday - signalling a post-Diwali spurt in the pandemic with fresh infections outnumbering..
IndiaTimes

Gurgaon Gurgaon City

Rahul Gandhi reaches Gujarat's Bharuch to pay last respects to Ahmed Patel [Video]

Rahul Gandhi reaches Gujarat's Bharuch to pay last respects to Ahmed Patel

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Gujarat's Bharuch to pay last respects to senior party leader Ahmed Patel on November 26. Patel breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Nov 25. He was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 71-year-old.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published
Mortal remains of Ahmed Patel brought to hometown Bharuch [Video]

Mortal remains of Ahmed Patel brought to hometown Bharuch

The mortal remains of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel were brought to Sardar Patel Hospital in his hometown of Bharuch in Gujarat on November 25. His last rites will likely be performed on November 26 in his native place. The veteran Congress leader, a confidante of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, passed away in the wee hours of November 25, his son Faisal Patel confirmed on Twitter. Ahmed Patel had tested positive for coronavirus around a month back, and was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital. The seasoned leader died due to multi-organ failure. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sonia Gandhi, almost every political leader condoled Ahmed Patel's death. PM Modi called him a person with "sharp mind" and someone who "strengthened" the Congress party. Whereas Sonia Gandhi said she has lost an "irreplaceable comrade" in Ahmed Patel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Ahmed Patel, Congress’s man for all seasons, dies at 71

 The passing of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, or ‘AP’ as he was referred to, on Wednesday morning at a Gurgaon hospital after a long battle with..
IndiaTimes