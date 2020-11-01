COVID at Christmas: France to ease restrictions; Spain's rule of six and Germany's mini-amnesty

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to the former chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi. He was accompanied by Congress National General Secretary K C Venugopal. Tarun Gogoi passed away on November 23 at GMCH in Guwahati. He was undergoing treatment for post-COVID complications.
Germany's gross domestic product grew by a record 8.5% in the third quarter as Europe's largest economy partly recovered from an unprecedented plunge caused by the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring, the statistics office said on Tuesday. Ciara Lee reports.
Asda's 7,500 delivery drivers are taking part in a nationwide initiativebacked by the Royal Voluntary Service to help combat loneliness around thecountry Drivers can add a ‘Happy to Chat’ badge to their uniforms to signalthey’re happy to spend a few minutes with people who are lonely.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:19Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on the UK’s plans for the Christmas period and after lockdown ends on December 2nd. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn