COVID at Christmas: France to ease restrictions; Spain's rule of six and Germany's mini-amnesty

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 03:11s
COVID at Christmas: France to ease restrictions; Spain's rule of six and Germany's mini-amnesty

COVID at Christmas: France to ease restrictions; Spain's rule of six and Germany's mini-amnesty

President Emmanuel Macron has said France will start to ease its strict national lockdown with the reopening of shops.

In Spain government is to propose a somewhat different Christmas and New Year celebrations.

According to draft proposals authorties plan to limit gatherings to six people in total.


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19: Bradford boy, 10, becomes one of youngest Covid-19 victims

 Fehzan Jamil is believed to be one of the youngest victims of the pandemic in the UK.
BBC News

AP Top Stories November 25 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday November 25th: Biden introduces first cabinet picks; 27 dead in Illinois veterans home COVID outbreak; 1m travelers go through..
USATODAY.com
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Tarun Gogoi at his residence in Guwahati [Video]

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Tarun Gogoi at his residence in Guwahati

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to the former chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi. He was accompanied by Congress National General Secretary K C Venugopal. Tarun Gogoi passed away on November 23 at GMCH in Guwahati. He was undergoing treatment for post-COVID complications.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

Foreign envoys to visit Pune on December 4 to see India's COVID vaccine programme

 The one-day visit, organised by the MEA, will see them visit 2 institutes -- Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.
DNA

Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Macron 25th President of the French Republic

REPLAY. France coronavirus pandemic: President Macron addresses the Nation before Christmas [Video]

REPLAY. France coronavirus pandemic: President Macron addresses the Nation before Christmas

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 25:58Published

Coronavirus: French lockdown to ease after 'second peak passed'

 Shops and cinemas will reopen and families will get to spend Christmas together, President Macron says.
BBC News

Macron poised to soften lockdown as virus caseload drops

 French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce lighter coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday thanks to a recent drop in new infections, paving the way..
WorldNews
Coronavirus pandemic in France: President Macron to outline post-lockdown measures [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic in France: President Macron to outline post-lockdown measures

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:35Published

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

German economy grows 8.5% in third quarter [Video]

German economy grows 8.5% in third quarter

Germany's gross domestic product grew by a record 8.5% in the third quarter as Europe's largest economy partly recovered from an unprecedented plunge caused by the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring, the statistics office said on Tuesday. Ciara Lee reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: German doctor charged over killing Covid patients

 A doctor in Germany is being investigated over the deaths of two seriously ill Covid patients after admitting to killing one to spare his suffering.Police in..
New Zealand Herald
Turkey stops EU search for arms on Libya-bound ship [Video]

Turkey stops EU search for arms on Libya-bound ship

Turkey prevented German forces belonging to a European Union military mission carrying out a full search of a Turkish cargo ship suspected of carrying weapons to Libya. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published
Thomas KONIG: "It is not so unusual for Germany" [Video]

Thomas KONIG: "It is not so unusual for Germany"

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:10Published

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Mark Drakeford: People should think carefully about Christmas plans [Video]

Mark Drakeford: People should think carefully about Christmas plans

People should “think carefully” about who they meet and how far they travelover Christmas, the First Minister of Wales has said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:24Published

Covid: U-turn over Focus Trust's early Christmas school closures

 The trust announced schools would close a week early but the government said they must remain open.
BBC News
Asda drivers hoping to deliver some Christmas kindness [Video]

Asda drivers hoping to deliver some Christmas kindness

Asda's 7,500 delivery drivers are taking part in a nationwide initiativebacked by the Royal Voluntary Service to help combat loneliness around thecountry Drivers can add a ‘Happy to Chat’ badge to their uniforms to signalthey’re happy to spend a few minutes with people who are lonely.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:19Published
Boris Johnson gives Christmas update [Video]

Boris Johnson gives Christmas update

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on the UK’s plans for the Christmas period and after lockdown ends on December 2nd. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:02Published

New Year New Year First day of a calendar year, in particular, January 1 in the Julian and Gregorian calendar

England Is About to Start Its Second Lockdown — Here's What That Means for Travelers [Video]

England Is About to Start Its Second Lockdown — Here's What That Means for Travelers

Following new lockdowns in France and Germany, England also announced new nationwide restrictions, including shutting down restaurants and non-essential retail businesses, for four weeks in hopes of..

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:51Published
Germany battles COVID-19 wave with strict lockdowns [Video]

Germany battles COVID-19 wave with strict lockdowns

Restaurants, bars and other recreational facilities will remain closed until the end of the month.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:41Published
Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million [Video]

Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million

Non-essential shops must close and people will only be able to leave home for a short list of reasons.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published