India's ancient books have mention of democratic values: President Kovind

While addressing at the 80th All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Gujarat's Kevadia on November 25, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "I am glad that the Indian government since 2015, has taken the decision to celebrate Constitution Day on every 26th of November." "Today, when democratic institutions are being questioned around the world, the Indian institutions are gaining more strength.

Our ancient books have mentions of democratic values.

Our founding fathers gave a final form to these sentiments in the Constitution," he added.