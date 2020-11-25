Global  
 

Coronavirus cases in Florida November 25th

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:27s - Published
There are 8,555 new cases in Florida and a total of 953,300 total cases since the pandemic has begun.

Holiday celebrations we want toenjoy, and are so familiarwith."THE LASTEST COVID NUMBERS NOW --8-THOUSAND NEW CASES IN OURSTATE THIS BRINGS THE TOTALCASELOAD IN FLORIDA TO OVER950-THOUSAND.

THESTATE DOES NOT REPORT HOW MANYPEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED FROM THEVIRUTHERE WERE ALSO 73 DEATHS...BRINGING THAT NUMBER TO MORETHAN 18,000.

