'Irresponsible to freeze pay of key workers' says MP

MP Bridget Phillipson has said it would be an "irresponsible choice for the government to freeze the pay of our key workers at this point".

The Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury criticised the move as "not the right approach for the economy".

"Only recently we've seen the government saying we should be clapping our key workers", she said, " and they plan to reward them with a pay freeze".

This comes ahead of today's Spending Review in which Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil the government's spending plans for the coming year.

Report by Thomasl.

