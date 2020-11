Covid testing in Southwest Florida Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:35s - Published 1 day ago Covid testing in Southwest Florida There are several places to get tested today in SWFL. Testing will be done at Hertz Arena in Estero as well as Panira Healthcare Clinic in Naples. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SITES IN MIAMI-DADECOUNTY...THREE OF THEM WILL BECLOSED TOMORROIF YOU LIVE IN ESTERO...YOU CANSTILL GET MORE ACCURATE COVID-TESTING AHEAD OF THE HOLIDAY..THE VILLAGE IN ESTERO CONTRACTWITH LAB 24...AND IS OFFERINGTHE MORE ACCURATE MOLECULARTEST... WITH A 1-DAY TURNAROUNDTIME. THE TESTS WILL BE OFFEREDIN THE PARKING LOT...AND AREFREE TO THE PUBLICAND YOU CAN ALSO GET FREETESTING IN NAPLES TODAY...AT THEPANIRA HEALTHCARE CLINICTHE FIRST 50 UNINSURED PATIENTSWHO COME IN FROM 9 TO 2 CAN GETTESTED.WALK-INS AND PEOPLE





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Heavy traffic at COVD testing sites



Many are testing for COVID before Thanksgiving. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:41 Published 7 hours ago Real estate growth in Southwest Florida



People are moving to Southwest Florida more and we are seeing the growth. Experts believe it could be because of the coronavirus and being an open state. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:45 Published 1 day ago Coronavirus cases in Florida November 25th



There are 8,555 new cases in Florida and a total of 953,300 total cases since the pandemic has begun. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:27 Published 1 day ago